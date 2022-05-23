Local mystery author Chuck Greaves talks returning to his roots in his new book "The Chimera Club"

If you want to enjoy choice morel mushrooms you’ll need to learn to find them in the wild, because they’re as difficult to cultivate as they are to find. That’s what makes morels one of the most sought after mushroom varieties in the world. So a big deal to look for and find them. In Bay field Colorado prime morel season starts in March and extends into May. You’re watching the Local News Network. Brought to you by Pop’s truck and RV center and Boone’s family type barbecue. I’m Wendy Graham settle. For many morels are the edible wild mushroom. They have their share of nicknames including molly moocher and henry chickens but really no name is necessary since mushroom means morel. They’re that good to eat. In Bay field expert mushroom forager Chris Richie led a small foray beneath Cottonwood trees along the pine river.

DURANGO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO