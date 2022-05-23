ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Gunna will remain in jail for now

By Shaddi Abusaid, Jozsef Papp
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Monday morning court...

Related
HipHopDX.com

Here's Why It Took Gunna 2 Days To Surrender In Young Thug RICO Case

Fulton County, GA – Gunna and Young Thug have been heavy topics of discussion since they were both arrested as part of a sweeping RICO indictment earlier this week. But while Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) — the day the Fulton County prosecutors announced the indictment — Gunna didn’t surrender to authorities until Wednesday (May 11).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Young Thug facing even more charges after feds raid his home

Rap star Young Thug may be in even deeper trouble than he already is after federal agents reportedly raided his home in the plush Buckhead section of Atlanta. Thugger, as the rapper is often called, is facing seven new charges in addition to the RICO and criminal gang activity counts he was hit with during his arrest on Monday, according to WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Judge Denies Bail For Young Thug and Gunna Following RICO Arrest

300 labelmates Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail after getting indictment for RICO charges. Both Atlanta rapper’s bond requests were turned down after they were among 28 people named in a Georgia indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Both Thug and...
ATLANTA, GA
Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Bey

Things are getting spicy on Instagram after Nia Guzman was called out for allegedly trying to pull the wool over Charmaine Bey's eyes. The former Black Ink Chicago star and WGCI radio host took to social media to air out some behind-the-scenes business that she said were shady moves by Guzman. Bey reportedly paid Guzman to promote her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Leaves Behind a 3-Year-Old Daughter

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, best known for the hit single, “Nameless,” and being a member of Young Thug's YSL label, has passed away. Lil Keed was only 24 years old. As Keed’s family, fans, and the hip-hop community mourn his untimely death, social media has been filled with plenty of tributes to the late rapper.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

YFN Lucci's Attorneys File Emergency Bond Hearing After YSL Indictment

YFN Lucci's legal team is reportedly scheduling an emergency bond hearing after the rapper was mentioned in the massive YSL gang indictment that featured both Young Thug and Gunna. The indictment claims that two YSL associates contacted Thugger for permission to take Lucci's life. Back in March, Lucci revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fulton Co. Prosecutor Alleges Young Thug And Gunna Were “Followed By Snipers”

The RICO charges against YSL headliners Young Thug and Gunna have stunned many in the Hip Hop community, with Gunna recently being denied bond and not given a hearing date until 2023. Now, a video of a court hearing shows a prosecutor claiming that the two Young Slime Life artists were part of a “command structure” of YSL and even allege they had snipers always around to protect them from law enforcement.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Cassius

T.I. Asks Why KKK Has Never Been Charged With A RICO Case Amid Young Thug & Gunna’s Arrest

"You the reason why a n*gga suffer from paranoia/ 'cause you they judge, your motherf**kin brother they lawyer/ You runnin' for office in one state and miscount they votes/ and your brother's the governor? Coincidence? Naw.." - Ray Cash, "Fuck Amerikkka" The post T.I. Asks Why KKK Has Never Been Charged With A RICO Case Amid Young Thug & Gunna’s Arrest appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Russell Simmons Says KFC and Popeyes Are ‘Poisoning Our People’

Russell Simmons wants fans to watch what they eat. Recently, the former Def Jam Recordings founder said that KFC and Popeyes are “poisoning our people.”. To put it in context, on Saturday (May 21), Russell Simmons slid in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s blog post about Kodak Black liking KFC over Popeyes’ fried chicken. The South Florida rapper tweeted his love for KFC on his Twitter account on Friday (May 20).
CELEBRITIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

