The home that inspired the 2013 horror movie, “The “Conjuring,” is getting a new owner. The sale of a Rhode Island home that dates to around 1736 and was the site of mysterious events loosely chronicled in the 2013 supernatural horror film, “The Conjuring,” is set to close on May 26. The purchase price was around $1.525 million, says real-estate agent Benjamin Kean, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the house with fellow agent Ben Gugliemi.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO