Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put my finger on it,” Dowridge explains. “I was working with temp agencies where my hours would fluctuate, so I was sometimes late on my rent, but I would eventually get paid.” But when she would pay the amount due on the court notice, Sage Management would send another notice demanding additional payments. Dowridge was skeptical. To add insult to injury, she was being forced to pay extra for a unit that was shoddy. “I was having issues with the rodents, with the roaches…it was horrible.”

