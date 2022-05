The Morton Arboretum finally managed to buy the former home of real estate developer Leland Stahelin, paying about $1 million more than it offered two decades ago. The century-old arboretum, whose 16 miles of hiking trails surround the 18-acre estate on three sides, closed on the $5.1 million sale on May 23, according to Crain’s. The seller approached the arboretum directly to sell the home, which was listed in November for $5.8 million, according to Alicia LaVire, a spokesperson for the arboretum, established in 1922 by Morton Salt founder Joy Morton.

WHEATON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO