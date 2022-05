ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men were arrested after one of the suspects tried to flee from police on his bicycle, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said officers were conducting crime prevention actions Monday afternoon when they attempted to make contact with Erick Allen Helms, a 31-year-old man wanted on actives warrants, on Phifer Street. Helms got on his bicycle and tried to ride away going up the hill towards Bartlett Street but officers were able to drive along next to Helms until he became too tired.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO