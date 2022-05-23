ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal eases into French Open second round with 106th career win at Roland Garros

By Simon Cambers
ABC News
 3 days ago

Rafael Nadal chalked up yet another record at Roland Garros on Monday as he won his 106th French Open match. The 13-time champion cruised to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over...

abcnews.go.com

NBC Sports

Rafael Nadal earns 300th Grand Slam match win

PARIS — Rafael Nadal reached 300 career Grand Slam match victories by beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round at Roland Garros. The only real blip for 13-time French Open champion Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier came near the end, when he was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.
TENNIS

