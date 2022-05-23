ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

PCPS Secondary Summer School Information Released

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

PCPS Secondary Summer School enrollment is limited. Parents of students enrolled in summer school will be contacted by site administrators, by mail and/or phone. Summer school is focused on credit recovery and addressing learning loss in core subjects. This is separate from...

www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Chuck Bowman Makes Book Donation to PCPS

Former Ponca City High School graduate and 2018 Ponca City High School Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee, Charles (Chuck) Bowman’s life is recounted in his new coffee table book, “Godly Influence On and Off the Field,” which chronicles his life in sports and as a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Education
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 05/25/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for John Coble

December 23, 1942 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 79) John L. Coble, 79, beloved Husband, father, and grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on May 22, 2022. He entered this world on December 23, 1942 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. born to Alfred Luther Coble and Mary Jannetta (Kindrick) Coble. He met Cecelia May Pepper and the two were wed on September 22, 1962 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Johnny enjoyed fishing and watching John Wayne movies in his spare time, as well as playing rummy with Cecelia.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Bob Sherbon

October 26, 1929 ~ May 19, 2022 (age 92) Bob Sherbon went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 18, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Bob was born on October 26, 1929...
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended School Year#West Middle School#Wca#Wms Ems#Wildcat Academy
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Laura Bearrunner

Laura De Ann “Ite waste win” Bearrunner passed away May 21st, 2022 in Ponca City Oklahoma. She was 57 years old. She was born on April 13th 1965 to Cordelia Blindman in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was raised in Vallejo, California. Later, Laura moved back to Oklahoma where she met her loving husband. She loved spending time with her husband and their cats.
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater father charged with five counts of child neglect

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, whose 2-year-old male toddler repeatedly ran onto or near the roadway in the 200 block of North Main Street when he was allegedly left unattended, has been ordered to appear in court on July 11 on five counts of child neglect. The father,...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Joyce Eagan

Joyce Elayne Eagan, 80, of Ponca City, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1942 to David and Lucille (Lescher) Gullick in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Joyce grew up in Muskogee where she attended Longfellow Grade School, West Junior High, and graduated from Muskogee Central High School (Class of 1960). Joyce graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in math with a minor in German and a teaching certificate, then taught math in Tulsa for a couple of years before postponing her teaching career to become a housewife, Blue Bird leader and Camp Fire Girls leader. She was always homeroom mother, chaperoned on school field trips and loved going on motorcycle adventures through the woods with her husband. Joyce was known for being a generous, sweet, smart lady who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Such a beautiful person, she will be missed.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a stabbing in Stillwater. Police responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of South Burdick around 8 p.m. Witnesses were able to provide police a good description of the the suspect and officers were able to locate the suspect shortly after, Stillwater police said.
KOCO

Two school buses involved in crash on Turner Turnpike near Stroud

STROUD, Okla. — Two school buses were involved in a crash Thursday morning on the Turner Turnpike east of Stroud. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a school bus was towing another when the tow dolly broke. The safety chains held, causing the second bus to broadside. The second bus...
STROUD, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Ruth Riley

Ruth Riley of Ponca City, Oklahoma, died Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, at her home at the age of 79 years. Services are pending with Roberts and Son Funeral Home.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSPCA Prepares for Possible Evacuation, Seeks Help

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is preparing for the worst as river levels continue to rise, causing widespread flooding in the Bartlesville area. CEO Tonya Pete says they have been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management should the need arise for them to evacuate. Pete says their evacuation plans are dependent on Mother Nature these next few days. She says they are hopeful the rain will stay south of our area.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
iheart.com

Oklahoma Receives EPA Grant

The state of Oklahoma is getting money from the federal government. The two-million-dollar grant from the Environmental Protection Agency will be used to examine environmental sites and areas of concern on Midwest City, Tonkawa and Guymon. Officials tell KOCO that blighted commercial properties that have been polluted will be assessed and cleaned up.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Oklahoma Game Warden details rescue of man from vortex near dam

COLCORD, Okla. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma Game Warden has detailed the heroic rescue of a man who had been caught in a deadly vortex near a dam in northeastern Oklahoma after he jumped in to save him. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says Riley Willman, a native of Owasso,...
OWASSO, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans wonder if recent rain could impact Memorial Day weekend

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahomans are wondering if the recent rain could impact their Memorial Day weekend plans. Arcadia Lake in Edmond said they’ve got you covered, even after all the heavy rain. The recent rain is a fair concern but Arcadia Lake is only three feet higher than normal so they aren’t too worried at this time.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy