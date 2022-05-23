PCPS Secondary Summer School Information Released

Joyce Elayne Eagan, 80, of Ponca City, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1942 to David and Lucille (Lescher) Gullick in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Joyce grew up in Muskogee where she attended Longfellow Grade School, West Junior High, and graduated from Muskogee Central High School (Class of 1960). Joyce graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in math with a minor in German and a teaching certificate, then taught math in Tulsa for a couple of years before postponing her teaching career to become a housewife, Blue Bird leader and Camp Fire Girls leader. She was always homeroom mother, chaperoned on school field trips and loved going on motorcycle adventures through the woods with her husband. Joyce was known for being a generous, sweet, smart lady who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Such a beautiful person, she will be missed.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO