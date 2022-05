The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam involving the sale of fake gold jewelry. A rural Centralia resident reported a male suspect who appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent with a female passenger stopped in front of his residence while he was working in his yard. The suspect offered to sell him gold jewelry. They agreed on a $600 price. The victim then went to a jewelry store where he learned the jewelry was fake.

