At the end of April, we introduced you to Traci Schuitema who was just setting out to try and put on her first benefit for a son of a friend who's got a pretty rare form of cancer. No one wants to see a 14 year old sick. No one wants to see a family worry and no one in Muskegon sits around and does nothing about it. Traci was just getting ramped up and as we promised back in April, we'd be back for a follow up a little closer to the benefit.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO