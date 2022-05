PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s attorney general is warning about cartels using social media to entice teens to drive smuggled migrants from the border farther into Arizona. According to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Office, criminals offer “load drivers” up to $2,000 for each passenger the person picks up at the border and drives north to a specific location. Investigators say the cash is especially attractive to teens, sometimes as young as 14. The cartels put out ads on social media like TikTok and Snapchat.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO