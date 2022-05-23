ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans GM Caserio: 'Opportunity' For Tytus To Tackle

Cover picture for the articleA major bugbear among Houston Texans fans has been the deployment of offensive lineman Tytus Howard at guard, given that many would argue tackle is where he's best suited. After drafting guard Kenyon Green 15th overall and adding guard A.J. Cann in free agency, it seems the door is open for...

