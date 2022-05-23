See the 2022 Indy 500 starting grid with Scott Dixon on the pole
It’s officially the week of the Indianapolis 500, one of the biggest motor sports events in the world, and six-time IndyCar Series champ Scott Dixon won the pole in record-breaking style at the end of last weekend’s two-day qualifying sessions.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Dixon won his fifth career and second consecutive Indy 500 pole Sunday, and to get there, he put up the fastest pole speed in race history at 234.046 miles per hour for a four-lap average, breaking a mark from 1996.
But he’s got steep competition from the other 32 drivers in the field.
The 106th Indy 500 is Sunday with the green flag scheduled to fly at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC (but the network’s coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET).
This year’s race features eight previous Indy 500 winners: Dixon, Hélio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud. There are also seven rookies this time around: Jimmie Johnson, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco, Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas.
Here’s a look at the starting grid for the 2022 Indy 500.
Row 1: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay
No. 1: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing
4-lap average: 234.046 mph
No. 2: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
4-lap average: 233.499 mph
No. 3: Rinus Veekay, Ed Carpenter Racing
4-lap average: 233.385 mph
Row 2: Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan
No. 4: Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
4-lap average: 233.080 mph
No. 5: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing
4-lap average: 232.764 mph
No. 6: Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing
4-lap average: 232.372 mph
Row 3: Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean
No. 7: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
4-lap average: 232.705 mph
No. 8: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP
4-lap average: 232.182 mph
No. 9: Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport
4-lap average: 231.999 mph
Row 4: Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson
No. 10: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
4-lap average: 231.670 mph
No. 11: Will Power, Team Penske
4-lap average: 231.534 mph
No. 12: Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing
4-lap average: 231.264 mph
Row 5: David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferrucci
No. 13: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
4-lap average: 231.607 mph
No. 14: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
4-lap average: 231.580 mph
No. 15: Santino Ferrucci, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
4-lap average: 231.508 mph
Row 6: Simon Pagenaud, JR Hildebrand, Conor Daly
No. 16: Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing
4-lap average: 231.275 mph
No. 17: JR Hildebrand, AJ Foyt Enterprises
4-lap average: 231.112 mph
No. 18: Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing
4-lap average: 230.999 mph
Row 7: Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal
No. 19: Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing
4-lap average: 230.961 mph
No. 20: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
4-lap average: 230.812 mph
No. 21: Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
4-lap average: 230.766 mph
Row 8: Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco
No. 22: Sage Karam, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
4-lap average: 230.464 mph
No. 23: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb
4-lap average: 230.345 mph
No. 24: Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
4-lap average: 230.326 mph
Row 9: Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Hélio Castroneves
No. 25: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
4-lap average: 230.235 mph
No. 26: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
4-lap average: 230.154 mph
No. 27: Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing
4-lap average: 229.630 mph
Row 10: Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya
No. 28: Kyle Kirkwood, AJ Foyt Enterprises
4-lap average: 229.406 mph
No. 29: Dalton Kellett, AJ Foyt Enterprises
4-lap average: 228.916 mph
No. 30: Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP
4-lap average: 228.622 mph
Row 11: Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson
No. 31: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
4-lap average: 227.053 mph
No. 32: Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
4-lap average: 226.851 mph
No. 33: Stefan Wilson, DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports
4-lap average: 000.000 mph*
*Wilson’s team incorrectly set up the car, and by the time it changed engines, the driver missed the chance to qualify.
