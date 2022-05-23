See the 2022 Indy 500 starting grid with Scott Dixon on the pole

It’s officially the week of the Indianapolis 500, one of the biggest motor sports events in the world, and six-time IndyCar Series champ Scott Dixon won the pole in record-breaking style at the end of last weekend’s two-day qualifying sessions.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Dixon won his fifth career and second consecutive Indy 500 pole Sunday, and to get there, he put up the fastest pole speed in race history at 234.046 miles per hour for a four-lap average, breaking a mark from 1996.

But he’s got steep competition from the other 32 drivers in the field.

The 106th Indy 500 is Sunday with the green flag scheduled to fly at 12:45 p.m. ET on NBC (but the network’s coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET).

This year’s race features eight previous Indy 500 winners: Dixon, Hélio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud. There are also seven rookies this time around: Jimmie Johnson, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco, Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas.

Here’s a look at the starting grid for the 2022 Indy 500.

Row 1: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay

(Grace Hollars, IndyStar/USA TODAY Network)

No. 1: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

4-lap average: 234.046 mph

No. 2: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

4-lap average: 233.499 mph

No. 3: Rinus Veekay, Ed Carpenter Racing

4-lap average: 233.385 mph

Row 2: Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 4: Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

4-lap average: 233.080 mph

No. 5: Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing

4-lap average: 232.764 mph

No. 6: Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing

4-lap average: 232.372 mph

Row 3: Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 7: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

4-lap average: 232.705 mph

No. 8: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP

4-lap average: 232.182 mph

No. 9: Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

4-lap average: 231.999 mph

Row 4: Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

No. 10: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

4-lap average: 231.670 mph

No. 11: Will Power, Team Penske

4-lap average: 231.534 mph

No. 12: Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing

4-lap average: 231.264 mph

Row 5: David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferrucci

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 13: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

4-lap average: 231.607 mph

No. 14: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

4-lap average: 231.580 mph

No. 15: Santino Ferrucci, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing

4-lap average: 231.508 mph

Row 6: Simon Pagenaud, JR Hildebrand, Conor Daly

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 16: Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing

4-lap average: 231.275 mph

No. 17: JR Hildebrand, AJ Foyt Enterprises

4-lap average: 231.112 mph

No. 18: Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing

4-lap average: 230.999 mph

Row 7: Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

No. 19: Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing

4-lap average: 230.961 mph

No. 20: Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport

4-lap average: 230.812 mph

No. 21: Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4-lap average: 230.766 mph

Row 8: Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

No. 22: Sage Karam, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing

4-lap average: 230.464 mph

No. 23: Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb

4-lap average: 230.345 mph

No. 24: Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

4-lap average: 230.326 mph

Row 9: Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Hélio Castroneves

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

No. 25: Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian

4-lap average: 230.235 mph

No. 26: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

4-lap average: 230.154 mph

No. 27: Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing

4-lap average: 229.630 mph

Row 10: Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 28: Kyle Kirkwood, AJ Foyt Enterprises

4-lap average: 229.406 mph

No. 29: Dalton Kellett, AJ Foyt Enterprises

4-lap average: 228.916 mph

No. 30: Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP

4-lap average: 228.622 mph

Row 11: Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 31: Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4-lap average: 227.053 mph

No. 32: Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4-lap average: 226.851 mph

No. 33: Stefan Wilson, DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports

4-lap average: 000.000 mph*

*Wilson’s team incorrectly set up the car, and by the time it changed engines, the driver missed the chance to qualify.