Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”

