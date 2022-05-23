ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Public Hearing to consider National Grid’s proposal to convert outdoor street lighting to LED

ciceronewyork.net
 3 days ago

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town of Cicero Town Board will hold a...

ciceronewyork.net

Comments / 0

Related
cortlandvoice.com

Local company sues Town of Cortlandville, Planning Board

Route 13 Rocks LLC DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel has issued a legal challenge against the Town of Cortlandville and the town’s planning board, alleging the town has unlawfully outlawed mining activities. In the lawsuit, Rt. 13 Rocks LLC officials request that the court declares existing mining activities are...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Solar projects on hold during global investigation

To the average eye, it’s just an empty plot of land, 25 acres of grass blowing in the wind. But to Jordan Energy and Food CEO Bill Jordan, it is an opportunity. He plans to turn the plot of land in Utica into a power source for the town of Trenton, using solar panels.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cicero, NY
Government
City
Cicero, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
ciceronewyork.net

Village of North Syracuse Tax Notice

The undersigned, Receiver of Taxes and Assessments for the Town of Cicero New York, having received the tax roll and warrant for the 2022-23 Village of North Syracuse Taxes, will receive taxes at the Receiver of Taxes Office, Cicero Town Hall, 8236 Brewerton Road, Cicero, New York 13039 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday from June 1st to October 31st excepting closure for legal holidays.
CICERO, NY
WIBX 950

Fiery Response as Ilion’s Chuck Lester, and Mayor Kicked-Off Ballot Again

Removed from the Republican ballot due to a petition error back in April, Ilion's Mayor Brian Lamica and Trustee Chuck Lester have now been kicked off the Ilion First Party line, their own 3rd Party line. Now, short of a spectacular write-in victory in June, the Lamica-Lester administration in Herkimer County's largest village may be about to come to an end.
ILION, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Romesentinel.com

GOP challenger takes aim at Tenney in 24th District

Mario Fratto isn’t going anywhere. With U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney deciding to run for reelection in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, Fratto, a Geneva Republican, is refusing to bow out of the race. In a lengthy statement, Fratto said that Tenney lives outside of the district — her...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State Assemblyman Salka announces withdrawal from senate campaign

After reviewing recently re-drawn legislative district lines, State Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, Brookfield, detailed the back and forth when it comes to deciding which district to run in, and announced a withdrawal of his senate campaign. Said Salka: “...After the new maps were issued and I was assigned the most...
wrvo.org

Tenney drops bid for 23rd Congressional District, now running in new 24th district

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) currently represents New York’s 22nd district in Congress. In January, Tenney announced she would run for the newly redrawn 23rd district seat. That district encompassed parts of Chenango, Cortland, Broome, and Tioga counties at the time. But those maps were thrown out and redrawn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lighting#Smartphone#Urban Construction#National Grid#The Cicero Town Board
localsyr.com

Onondaga County’s COVID numbers described as “excellent news”

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its daily COVID numbers for Tuesday, May 24, and as County Executive Ryan McMahon describes it, it “is excellent news.”. 117 people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. According to McMahon, 90 of the results were from a lab and 27 people reported at-home test results.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s newspaper to be delivered by mail

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet will stop the Post Office from delivering - no, not your mail, but your daily newspaper. The Watertown Daily Times announced that starting on June 21 the daily edition of the paper will be delivered through the United States Postal Service, not a newspaper carrier.
WATERTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rising gas, diesel prices affecting boaters ahead of Memorial Day

Rising fuel costs are not only affecting drivers, but recreational boaters as well. As the boating season kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend, one marina manager says boaters can save on gas by staying closer to port and slowing down. Gas at a marina can be slightly higher than...
BREWERTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Tenney seeks seat in NY-24

NEW HARTFORD — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, who currently represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District, has announced plans to run in the newly redrawn 24th District. “After reviewing the revised maps, which were released in the dead of night, I am announcing my candidacy for New York’s 24th Congressional District. As drawn, the 24th District includes areas I currently represent in Congress such as Oswego County,” Tenney said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Historical items being auctioned in Fulton

FULTON — Where can you find a hotel registry document signed by Abraham Lincoln, or the pen said to have been used by William Seward to sign the document to purchase Alaska from Russia in 1867?. Those are just two of the many historical items that will be auctioned...
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Traffic Update: Traffic on I-81 south before Destiny USA clears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might want to find an alternative route this morning as a rollover crash has significantly slowed down the flow of traffic on I-81. New York State says that both the right and center lanes on I-81 south bound have closed, right before Exit 23A/23B/22, Hiawatha Blvd; Destiny, Bear St.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy