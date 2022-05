Georgia Tech’s 11th-ranked Yellow Jacket golf team prepped for the 2022 NCAA Championship with a practice round Thursday at Grayhawk Golf Club along with the 0ther 29 teams in the field. Competition begins with round 1 Friday morning. Tech’s groups tee off from the firdt hole at 3:47 p.m. Eastern time. All 30 teams will play 54 holes of stroke play, after which the field will be trimmed to the top 15 teams for a final round of stroke play Monday. After Monday’s round, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams on the leaderboard will be bracketed for the match play championship.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO