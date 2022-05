Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban are SEC West adversaries these days, but for three seasons, they worked together at Alabama. During that time, the Crimson Tide won one national title, played for another and lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Under Saban, Alabama has been the dominant program in college football, and Kiffin does not expect that to change in the new world of NIL.

