LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish Officials said Lake Sakakawea is down around five or six feet, but the lake is still usable. Recent rains and snows have helped many local lakes, but officials said they won’t do much out at Sakakawea. Those we talked to said that a few boat ramps may close for the low levels, but the majority will remain open and accessible unless the lake were to drop another ten feet.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO