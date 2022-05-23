ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyBQf_0fnkFKi400

Former Tennessee Volunteer offensive lineman James Robinson entered the transfer portal on April 22nd. Now, over a month later, he has announced where he will play at this fall as he plans to return back to the state of Alabama to play at the University of South Alabama.

Robinson, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, was considered a key victory on the recruiting trail at the time for Jeremy Pruitt's staff as he chose Tennessee over Auburn and Texas A&M at the time.

Robinson's career at Tennessee never got on track as he only played in one game during the 2021 season and was a non-participant during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Robinson always showed promise on the practice field, but his bruiser style of play on the inside was not necessarily ideal for Tennessee's high-octane attack.

Coming out of Carver High School (Ala.), Robinson held offers from over 25 Division 1 schools, including Auburn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Robinson should still have four years of eligibility remaining at South Alabama.

Comments / 5

Related
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Vols Land 2023 Standout PF Cade Phillips

Tennessee basketball has landed another recruit with the commitment of 2023 four-star big man Cade Phillips out of Alabama, Joe Tipton of On3 reports.  Phillips announced his commitment at Jacksonville High School, choosing the Volunteers over Auburn, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Florida State and ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Volunteer#Texas A M#Carver High School#Division#Ole Miss
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WDEF

United Christian Academy employee charged with statutory rape of a student

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – An employee at United Christian Academy has been charged with statutory rape. Bradley County investigators say there was a sexual encounter between 29 year old Amber Paige Green and a student this week off campus. The investigation happened very fast. The suspected incident happened Sunday,...
CLEVELAND, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy