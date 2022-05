Deandre Ayton has emerged as one of the biggest scapegoats from the Phoenix Suns’ embarrassing season-ending Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. The Suns were absolutely blown out by Luka Doncic and Co. in the most important game of their season, and many believe that Ayton’s lackluster performance was a major factor in the heartbreaking defeat.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO