Michelle Wu, mayor of Boston and 2022 Class Day speaker, urged graduates to hold fast to Harvard’s founding motto of veritas Wednesday at Tercentenary Theatre. “Your own deep truth sets the foundation for your happiness, health, and impact,” said Wu ’07, J.D. ’12, who called on the students to immerse themselves “in the work that respects your truth — that feeds it and nurtures it and encourages you to be the truest and most joyful version of yourself.”

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO