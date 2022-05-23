ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fans React to Hutchinson, Williams Donning Full Lions Uniform

Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams were part of a select group of rookies invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Detroit Lions fans got their first glimpse of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams donning their full uniforms, and the reaction online was both favorable and filled with excitement.

Every year following the draft, a chosen group of drafted rookies is selected by Panini to be part of a trading card set named the "Rookie Premiere".

Last week, 42 rookies descended upon Los Angeles to take part in the three-day event. The invited guests participated in networking meetings, with the hopes of further capitalizing on the business of football and to be put in front of those influential in the endorsement market.

The event was hosted by the NFLPA and NFL Players, Inc., the league's marketing and licensing divisions.

Per an NFLPA release, "Following two years of virtual engagement, 42 top rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft will again gather in Los Angeles on May 19-21 to learn the business of football and jumpstart endorsement careers at the 28th annual NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere presented by Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFLPA. Hosted by the NFLPA and its marketing and licensing arm, NFL Players Inc., the annual event for many of the game’s marketable rookie stars will feature the unveiling of each rookie’s official jersey presented by Fanatics and Saturday’s all-day live action and studio shoot for Panini trading cards."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to seeing Hutchinson and Williams wearing a full Lions uniform.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Players Association#American Football#Nflpa#Nfl Players Inc
