After purchasing the Sunshine Children’s Center from the Town of Lakeview in January 2021 under a two-year payment agreement, Lake County School District #7 has now decided it will not utilize the building as a childcare facility as planned. Due to the cost and time it would take to make the necessary repairs and upgrades to the existing building, the School District and other community groups have agreed to go the route of purchasing a new modular building for childcare.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO