Lockdown lifted at 29 Palms Marine Corps Combat Center after weapon inadvertently discharged

A lockdown at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms was lifted Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson at the base tells News Channel 3 that someone reported that they heard shots, but no victims or shooter had been located. The reports came in anonymously just before 9 a.m.

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available." MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 p.m. Officials said a weapon was inadvertently discharged. No injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department had personnel work on the response during the lockdown.

