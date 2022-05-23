ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Bossie’s Kitchen

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just down the street from La Super-Rica, Bossie’s Kitchen is the perfect cafe for when you need a break from the crowded...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#Dairy#Doughnut#Chicken Pot Pie#Citrus#Food Drink#La Super Rica#Korean
The Infatuation

Perilla

When Perilla first opened in the West Loop, not every table had a grill. That’s changed, which is good since the BBQ at this upscale Korean restaurant is what you should be focusing on. This is one of the pricer places for KBBQ—They have filet mignon and A5 wagyu, a $105 per person tasting menu, plus the banchan (which is delicious) is a la carte. And if you come here and don’t order the incredibly light and crispy kimchi pancake, or the rice cake royale, you need to take some time and re-evaluate your life’s decisions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Infatuation

Bettina

Between Lucky Penny, Olio Pizzeria, and the occasional Little Ceasar’s location, Santa Barbara had its pizza bases pretty much covered. But in 2018, an ex-Roberta's baker opened Bettina, bringing speciality flour and slow-fermented dough to the Montecito Country Mart. Crowds have been lining up ever since to try the pizzeria’s inspired takes on Neapolitan-style pie. The bubbly crust is pleasantly salty, and each delicate slice gives a satisfying crackle when folded. You should probably book a table before coming here for caesar salad and carbonara pizza, but if you don’t mind a possible wait, try walking in for a seat at the bar.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Mesa Verde Restaurant

Located on Santa Barbara's mostly residential west side, Mesa Verde feels like a clubhouse for vegans who actually like the taste of vegetables. The dining room is shaded by palm trees and covered in dark wood finishes, and the fresh and filling plant-based menu works well for a casual lunch or weeknight dinner. We recommend starting with the flaky grilled flatbread served with a side of creamy hummus and moving on to the jackfruit chorizo street tacos topped with blueberry chipotle salsa. This walk-in only spot can get packed on weekends, but if you’re traveling with a vegetarian or vegan, consider this a mandatory stop.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Infatuation

Gusto Green At EEEEEATSCON

Gusto Green is a new LA spot opened by Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini, coming to EEEEEATSCON in partnership with Caviar. The restaurant focuses on plant-forward, omnivore-friendly cuisine with a dedication to featuring quality ingredients. Find them in the Caviar Clubhouse. Gusto Green's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Royal hamachi crudo...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lou's

Lou’s is a restaurant in Barton Springs with a big patio serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. It’s from the same people behind June’s All Day and Elizabeth St Cafe. The original location is in East Austin.
BARTON, NY
The Infatuation

DipDipDip Ice Cream

If you’re looking for a great way to finish up your hot pot meal at DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, head on over to their ice cream shop right outside. The menu features ice cream shakes, cones, cups, tacos (with a pan-fried brioche shell), and by the pint. Our favorite is the Sum Yum Yuzu, with a super-creamy black pepper yuzu mascarpone with strawberries and a pink lemon-dipped mochiko waffle cone. But we’re also fans of the Barney Poo with Japanese purple sweet potato ice cream and a pickled blueberry gel.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jade Garden

While the atmosphere at this dim sum institution—accented by boarded-up windows, small nooks, and a lack of carts rolling around—doesn’t exactly hold a candle to the grand dining room at other spots in town, the lineup of delicious Chinese food is Jade Garden’s main attraction. Here, you don’t need any pomp and circumstance. You just need to order a lot of stuff. From overstuffed potstickers and sweet honey BBQ pork hand pies to smoky seared turnip cakes and rice wrappers plump with pink prawn filling, dim sum at Jade Garden tastes delicious, whether plain or completely drenched in your own custom blend of hot chili sauce and salty soy swirled on the plate. And with excellent walk-in potential, their hours being 9am-7:30pm daily, and electronic ordering, this is one of the best group meal spots in the city, let alone the ID.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Little Fish At EEEEEATSCON

Run by a group of chefs who met while working at Son of a Gun, Little Fish has been running one of the best backyard parties in the city, and popping up all over town. You can find them regularly at Smorgasburg, and if you're in need of help with a private event, we can't recommend renting out their backyard highly enough.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
The Infatuation

Secret Bao

Calling Secret Bao a fast-casual spot that serves Chinese dishes is like calling Ferdinand Magellan a boating enthusiast. This downtown spot isn’t just a lunchtime alternative to Sweetgreen: the shrimp-stuffed baos and katsu club sandwiches are a reason enough to make a quick stop on your road trip or grab dinner during peak commute hours. From the hamachi poke bowl to chili noodles, Secret Bao has a dish for every appetite , and they all cost less than $20 or so.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dough Boys

Dough Boys is a wood-fired Neapolitan pizza truck at Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The pizza dough is made with a hearty locally-sourced flour from Barton Springs Mill, and it’s fermented for 36 hours for a chewy, puffy, and tangy crust. The tight, short menu of 12-inch pizzas includes the Italian Vato, with red sauce, salami, and hatch green chiles, and the Green-Go, with garlic cream, smoked mozzarella, spicy pork sausage, a “secret” green sauce. There’s also a dessert “pizza” featuring caramelized espresso glaze and a Fernet-infused mascarpone.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

We’ll be clear: Paradise Cove does not have the best food in Malibu. And that ticketed parking lot can be a certifiable nightmare. That said, once you’re actually in the place, all that fades away. Most restaurants in Malibu advertise themselves as being beachfront, but Paradise Cove is the only one literally on the beach. And if you think Mom and Dad (or a date) want anything else besides a margarita with their feet in the sand, you’re wrong.
MALIBU, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy