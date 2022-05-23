ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruso’s

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caruso's, located inside The Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, meets all the criteria for a perfect sunset restaurant: it faces due west (essential), the entire space is outdoors, and sits on its own...

The Infatuation

Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

We’ll be clear: Paradise Cove does not have the best food in Malibu. And that ticketed parking lot can be a certifiable nightmare. That said, once you’re actually in the place, all that fades away. Most restaurants in Malibu advertise themselves as being beachfront, but Paradise Cove is the only one literally on the beach. And if you think Mom and Dad (or a date) want anything else besides a margarita with their feet in the sand, you’re wrong.
MALIBU, CA
The Infatuation

Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Beverly Hills#Dessert#Sunset#Food Drink#La
The Infatuation

Salazar

Back in 2016, the hot new Eastside restaurant was Salazar. This Sonoran-style Mexican spot was the area’s ultimate destination. And rightfully so—the food was inventive and the outdoor patio felt like you were on vacation in Austin. But much like your mild interest in rainbow bagels, Salazar’s reign...
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jade Garden

While the atmosphere at this dim sum institution—accented by boarded-up windows, small nooks, and a lack of carts rolling around—doesn’t exactly hold a candle to the grand dining room at other spots in town, the lineup of delicious Chinese food is Jade Garden’s main attraction. Here, you don’t need any pomp and circumstance. You just need to order a lot of stuff. From overstuffed potstickers and sweet honey BBQ pork hand pies to smoky seared turnip cakes and rice wrappers plump with pink prawn filling, dim sum at Jade Garden tastes delicious, whether plain or completely drenched in your own custom blend of hot chili sauce and salty soy swirled on the plate. And with excellent walk-in potential, their hours being 9am-7:30pm daily, and electronic ordering, this is one of the best group meal spots in the city, let alone the ID.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nissi VegMex

The owners of the East side trailer Nissi Vegmex opened a brick and mortar in Wooten right by Highland Lanes. It’s all vegan Mexican food using soy proteins, with a menu that includes tacos, flautas, and burritos. There are even birria tacos with consome, with their house-made soy birria.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
The Infatuation

Little Fish At EEEEEATSCON

Run by a group of chefs who met while working at Son of a Gun, Little Fish has been running one of the best backyard parties in the city, and popping up all over town. You can find them regularly at Smorgasburg, and if you're in need of help with a private event, we can't recommend renting out their backyard highly enough.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lou's

Lou’s is a restaurant in Barton Springs with a big patio serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. It’s from the same people behind June’s All Day and Elizabeth St Cafe. The original location is in East Austin.
BARTON, NY
The Infatuation

Bossie’s Kitchen

Just down the street from La Super-Rica, Bossie’s Kitchen is the perfect cafe for when you need a break from the crowded restaurants downtown. This casual counter-service spot is part-deli, part-doughnut shop, and part-neighborhood bistro, and it’s located in a former dairy plant. There isn’t much space inside, but the string-lit patio out front is the perfect place to relax with lunch after a hike, or sit down to a leisurely dinner. During the day, the restaurant serves options like a Korean fried chicken sandwich and citrus salad, while dinner features rotating specials like lemongrass shrimp curry and chicken pot pie.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Infatuation

Gusto Green At EEEEEATSCON

Gusto Green is a new LA spot opened by Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini, coming to EEEEEATSCON in partnership with Caviar. The restaurant focuses on plant-forward, omnivore-friendly cuisine with a dedication to featuring quality ingredients. Find them in the Caviar Clubhouse. Gusto Green's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Royal hamachi crudo...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chuy's

Chuy’s is a chain of Tex-Mex restaurants from Texas with a location in Pembroke Pines. They serve solid versions of Tex-Mex favorites like nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, and lots of queso that are better than most Tex-Mex restaurants in South Florida. What makes them distinct from the others is their selection of sauces that you can smother a burrito, chimichanga, or enchilada with. Their boom-boom sauce is a Chuy’s original and what you should be ordering: roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, scallions, and cheese. The Mexican-style tres leches dessert is enormous but very light and not too sweet. It’s a fun spot where you can linger after dinner and knock back a few margaritas. The dining room is full of bright colors, mismatched Cuban tile flooring, and kitschy wall art. It’s also casual enough to pop into on a weeknight in sweats and flip-flops.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
The Infatuation

Live Oak Brewing Company

Live Oak Brewing Company is one of Austin’s oldest breweries and probably known best for its hefeweizen— which has consistently been ranked as among the best in the world—but they also make a really fantastic pilsner. There's a 13-hole disc golf course and a German food truck for when you inevitably get hungry. Find them out by the airport in South Austin (or more technically, Del Valle).
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Manuel's

Manuel’s Great Hills on Jollyville Road in the Arboretum in North Austin is a Mexican restaurant that’s perhaps best known for its mole enchiladas. It’s also known for its Sunday brunch and for having an epic, sprawling patio that’s shaded by enormous oak trees. There’s even a fountain.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Harriet's Rooftop

If you’re looking for a place in Weho with incredible views, Harriet’s is going to be your best bet. They have a huge space on the top of the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, packed with pinstriped furniture, lots of trees, and a panoramic vantage point of the city, all of which make it feel like you’ve been invited to a treehouse’s inner sanctum. The cheese plates, bowls of fruit, and fish tacos are solid, and the seasonal cocktails are even better. What you’re really here for, though, is getting a taste of the kind of view you’d have from a $3 million house in the Hills.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

