Chuy’s is a chain of Tex-Mex restaurants from Texas with a location in Pembroke Pines. They serve solid versions of Tex-Mex favorites like nachos, quesadillas, chimichangas, and lots of queso that are better than most Tex-Mex restaurants in South Florida. What makes them distinct from the others is their selection of sauces that you can smother a burrito, chimichanga, or enchilada with. Their boom-boom sauce is a Chuy’s original and what you should be ordering: roasted green chiles, tomatillos, cilantro, scallions, and cheese. The Mexican-style tres leches dessert is enormous but very light and not too sweet. It’s a fun spot where you can linger after dinner and knock back a few margaritas. The dining room is full of bright colors, mismatched Cuban tile flooring, and kitschy wall art. It’s also casual enough to pop into on a weeknight in sweats and flip-flops.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO