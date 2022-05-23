ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Broad Street Oyster Company

By Nikko Duren
 3 days ago
Whenever you’re ready to be the kind of person who eats oysters and caviar while lounging on a shady patio along State Street, get...

Test Pilot

Test Pilot is owned by the same people behind one of Santa Barbara’s other popular cocktail bars, The Good Lion. While Good Lion has an Old Europe theme going on, Test Pilot veers full on tiki: there’s tropical flora everywhere, bamboo lamps overhead, and more nautical knick-knacks than you can shake a Mai Tai at. Fruity-but-potent cocktails with names like the Loose Cannon and the Ken-Tiki Kentucky served in kitschy mugs are why you are here, but in case you need something to soak up all that rum there’s usually a food truck parked outside, or you can walk to one of a million nearby food spots in the Funk Zone. If you’re someone who doesn’t actually care that much about wine (gasp), this place offers a nice change of pace in grape-heavy SB.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

The Hub project gets SLO city approval, faces appeal

A budding collaboration between eight local businesses is poised to bring an eclectic mix of food, drinks, games, and entertainment to upper Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo—if it can clear a neighbor's appeal. On May 11, the SLO Planning Commission gave the green light to Central Coast Brewing...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HOW THE STORY ENDS? | Longtime institution Bank of Books to close in face of rent hike

PICTURED: Clarey Rudd plans to close Bank of Books. Photo by Alex Wilson. Clarey Rudd walks among shelves piled high with stacks of new, used and rare books, vintage magazines and folding maps in the expansive basement of downtown Ventura’s Bank of Books, and envisions how much work it will take to empty the 5,000 square foot store of everything inside.
VENTURA, CA
Atlas Obscura

Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge

Overlooking a canyon in the Santa Ynez Mountains, the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge carries motorists up to 400 feet above the canyon floor. The bridge is on a stretch of State Route 154 and, in addition to its impressive height, also boasts the title of being California’s largest steel arch bridge.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Bettina

Between Lucky Penny, Olio Pizzeria, and the occasional Little Ceasar’s location, Santa Barbara had its pizza bases pretty much covered. But in 2018, an ex-Roberta's baker opened Bettina, bringing speciality flour and slow-fermented dough to the Montecito Country Mart. Crowds have been lining up ever since to try the pizzeria’s inspired takes on Neapolitan-style pie. The bubbly crust is pleasantly salty, and each delicate slice gives a satisfying crackle when folded. You should probably book a table before coming here for caesar salad and carbonara pizza, but if you don’t mind a possible wait, try walking in for a seat at the bar.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Kansha Creamery

This sibling-owned scoop shop in North Torrance is ideal for when you’re craving ice cream that’s a little more balanced than some of those nine-ingredient sugar bombs you’ll find around town. Most of Kansha’s flavors are kept simple to highlight star ingredients: intense dark chocolate with roasted barley tea, nutty black sesame, or milk ice cream swirled with caramel and fresh-baked oatmeal cookies. If you see any seasonal fruit flavors on the menu, ask for a sample—they often source from growers at the Torrance Farmers’ Market. And since Kansha is located in a strip mall near some of the South Bay’s best Japanese spots, you can feel smart suggesting dessert after slurping a bowl of ramen for lunch.
TORRANCE, CA
rockinmama.net

Camping at Ventura Ranch KOA

As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
EnjoySLO

Things To Do Memorial Day Weekend in SLO County

This Memorial Day we honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. As friends and family gather here are a list of things to do this weekend for locals and visitors to enjoy. Strawberries Through Grover Beach – May 27 – 30...
GROVER BEACH, CA
CBS News

Inside Bellosguardo, a reclusive heiress' historic home

It's the talk of Santa Barbara: What has become of the hideaway on the hill?. Set high above 1,000 feet of coastline, Bellosguardo (Italian for "beautiful lookout") was purchased by copper magnate, Senator William Clark, in 1923. He died two years later. The Italianate home on the 23-acre property was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
