Broad Street Oyster Company

Test Pilot is owned by the same people behind one of Santa Barbara’s other popular cocktail bars, The Good Lion. While Good Lion has an Old Europe theme going on, Test Pilot veers full on tiki: there’s tropical flora everywhere, bamboo lamps overhead, and more nautical knick-knacks than you can shake a Mai Tai at. Fruity-but-potent cocktails with names like the Loose Cannon and the Ken-Tiki Kentucky served in kitschy mugs are why you are here, but in case you need something to soak up all that rum there’s usually a food truck parked outside, or you can walk to one of a million nearby food spots in the Funk Zone. If you’re someone who doesn’t actually care that much about wine (gasp), this place offers a nice change of pace in grape-heavy SB.

