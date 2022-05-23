ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Flor De Maiz

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flor De Maiz is a wharf-adjacent Oaxacan restaurant that should work well for anyone who loves homemade corn tortillas and a sea...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Nissi VegMex

The owners of the East side trailer Nissi Vegmex opened a brick and mortar in Wooten right by Highland Lanes. It’s all vegan Mexican food using soy proteins, with a menu that includes tacos, flautas, and burritos. There are even birria tacos with consome, with their house-made soy birria.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

This South Side coffee shop has a large porch and backyard complete with nighttime fire pits, and is home to some of the city’s best food trucks, including Pueblo Viejo for tacos, Tommy Want Wingy for chicken wings, and Leroy & Lewis, a super non-traditional barbecue truck that we really like. Between the beer, coffee, wine, and cocktail selection, you can basically drink here for the entire day, and as if this place couldn’t get any more utopian, dogs are allowed both inside and outside.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Sea Breeze#Cocktail Bar#Food Drink#Oaxacan
The Infatuation

Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Austin Beerworks

Austin Beerworks is one of the most popular breweries in Austin, with a huge variety of beer styles and an equally large taproom and shaded patio in North Austin. Their mainstays are pretty widely distributed around town, but they also do a lot of experimental brewery-only releases. Austin Beerworks also runs a food truck serving tacos, Tex-Mex, and burgers.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
The Infatuation

Lo Salvaje

Lo Salvaje is a Mexican-inspired food truck at Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood. It’s from (in part) the chef at Dai Due, and as such, it involves some wild game. On the menu are wild boar guisada tacos, fried quail sandwiches, antelope/bacon burgers, and bunuelos.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Little Fish At EEEEEATSCON

Run by a group of chefs who met while working at Son of a Gun, Little Fish has been running one of the best backyard parties in the city, and popping up all over town. You can find them regularly at Smorgasburg, and if you're in need of help with a private event, we can't recommend renting out their backyard highly enough.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lou's

Lou’s is a restaurant in Barton Springs with a big patio serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. It’s from the same people behind June’s All Day and Elizabeth St Cafe. The original location is in East Austin.
BARTON, NY
The Infatuation

Gusto Green At EEEEEATSCON

Gusto Green is a new LA spot opened by Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini, coming to EEEEEATSCON in partnership with Caviar. The restaurant focuses on plant-forward, omnivore-friendly cuisine with a dedication to featuring quality ingredients. Find them in the Caviar Clubhouse. Gusto Green's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Royal hamachi crudo...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bettina

Between Lucky Penny, Olio Pizzeria, and the occasional Little Ceasar’s location, Santa Barbara had its pizza bases pretty much covered. But in 2018, an ex-Roberta's baker opened Bettina, bringing speciality flour and slow-fermented dough to the Montecito Country Mart. Crowds have been lining up ever since to try the pizzeria’s inspired takes on Neapolitan-style pie. The bubbly crust is pleasantly salty, and each delicate slice gives a satisfying crackle when folded. You should probably book a table before coming here for caesar salad and carbonara pizza, but if you don’t mind a possible wait, try walking in for a seat at the bar.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Infatuation

DipDipDip Ice Cream

If you’re looking for a great way to finish up your hot pot meal at DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, head on over to their ice cream shop right outside. The menu features ice cream shakes, cones, cups, tacos (with a pan-fried brioche shell), and by the pint. Our favorite is the Sum Yum Yuzu, with a super-creamy black pepper yuzu mascarpone with strawberries and a pink lemon-dipped mochiko waffle cone. But we’re also fans of the Barney Poo with Japanese purple sweet potato ice cream and a pickled blueberry gel.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy