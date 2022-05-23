ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lokum

By Nikko Duren
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re craving the comfort of homemade baklava, Lokum should be on your radar. This Turkish bakery and cafe on...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

Easy Tiger Linc

You'll find the bake shop and beer garden Easy Tiger in the Linc shopping center in the Highland neighborhood. The cafe side with coffee and pastries is open early and it’s a good place to bring a laptop and get some work done. The big covered outdoor beer garden, complete with ping pong tables, is both dog- and kid-friendly. Come for a few drinks, and order charcuterie, pastrami sandwiches, house-made sausages, and pretzels bigger than your head.
HIGHLAND, NY
The Infatuation

A+ Hong Kong Kitchen

The stir-fried rice rolls from A+ Hong Kong Kitchen might just be the best dish in the International District. These chewy and griddled rolled-up noodles get doused in a tingly XO sauce, get topped with sauteed scallions, and cost under $10. The menu here is pretty long, but an order of these stunning rice rolls, some Sichuan lamb lo mein, and a refreshing sago beverage all make for a great spread. We’ve always taken our food to go, but there are a couple of tables if you want to sit down for a quick lunch or casual weeknight dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Philmore Creamery

When you’re in need of a midday treat that also functions as a caffeine boost, it’s time to beeline to Philmore Creamery. Their gelato (along with some dairy free options) comes in pretty classic Italian flavors like pistachio, stracciatella, and vanilla bean, all of which can be doused in a shot of espresso. Grab an affogato of your choice and sip on it while window shopping along Fillmore St.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Gati Ice Cream

All of the ice cream at Gati is vegan and gluten-free, which in this case means a rich, coconut milk base. The flavors here range from Texas favorites like local peach or fig, to the more Thai-influenced flavors like green mango and pandan leaf (it started as a side ice cream project of Thai Fresh).
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baklava#Turkish Coffee#Pistachios#Food Drink#Middle Eastern
The Infatuation

Satellite

You can find great wine in most of Santa Barbara’s tasting rooms, but if all you want to drink is pet-nats, try Satellite on Upper State Street. Even if you know next to nothing about wine, this natural wine bar has a tightly curated list of options and a staff skilled at helping you find something exciting within any budget. Bottles line the walls behind the bar, and most of the glasses cost around $15. The huge sidewalk patio is the perfect place to snack on a panzanella salad or a cheese plate while watching the parade of adorable dogs strutting down the street like they own it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dolce Neve

The first time we went to Dolce Neve and asked a question about their mint gelato, the folks behind the counter pulled out a potted spearmint plant from a top hat and told us “this plant right here is where all of the natural mint flavor comes from,” and that was when we realized just how committed they were to fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients (OK there may have been a cabinet involved). And it shows—they consistently make some of the best gelato in town. Their flavors rotate out pretty often, but if you happen to see their mascarpone and matcha, do yourself a favor and order it ASAP.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Melrose Place LA

Melrose Place (the street, not the restaurant) is LA’s playground for people who like to sip cocktails on rooftops while showing off their Saint Laurent handbag. For that reason alone, Melrose Place (the restaurant, not the street), is a perfect fit for the neighborhood. The new two-story restaurant is bright and airy with tons of mid-century modern design touches that look great on social media, and the Soho House-esque crowd buzzing around the bar will remind you that you’re not, in fact, a Wilhelmina model. But the rooftop patio is worth a visit. With its own bar area, plush pink booths, fire features, and panoramic views of The Hills, it’s the ideal place when you’re in the mood to be glamorous and pretend the only thing you have to do next week is maybe fly to Milan.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

Harriet's Rooftop

If you’re looking for a place in Weho with incredible views, Harriet’s is going to be your best bet. They have a huge space on the top of the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, packed with pinstriped furniture, lots of trees, and a panoramic vantage point of the city, all of which make it feel like you’ve been invited to a treehouse’s inner sanctum. The cheese plates, bowls of fruit, and fish tacos are solid, and the seasonal cocktails are even better. What you’re really here for, though, is getting a taste of the kind of view you’d have from a $3 million house in the Hills.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Nissi VegMex

The owners of the East side trailer Nissi Vegmex opened a brick and mortar in Wooten right by Highland Lanes. It’s all vegan Mexican food using soy proteins, with a menu that includes tacos, flautas, and burritos. There are even birria tacos with consome, with their house-made soy birria.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Blue Owl Brewing

As Austin’s first dedicated sour brewery, Blue Owl Brewing in East Austin brews just about every style of beer with a distinct tart finish. That means sour pale ales, IPAs, lagers, and even stouts.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Rainier Valley

You’re coming to this Rainier Beach scoop shop for two flavors in particular, which taste great by themselves or stacked up in the same waffle cone: lemon raspberry cheesecake and banana pudding. The cheesecake is tart and tangy, with sweet raspberry swirls and shards of nutty graham crust to give all that citrus a break. Then there’s the banana pudding, which tastes kind of like a spoonable smoothie with chunks of frosty banana and vanilla wafer cookies. Not to mention the staff is really friendly, which is kind of a prerequisite if you’re going to open a dessert establishment.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Lush Gelato

The extremely rich, creamy gelato at this spot in North Beach is some of our favorite in the city. They’ve got a small, frequently-changing selection of things like brown butter & chocolate honeycomb, honey lavender, and dulce de leche, which you can order in a pint or a scoop to-go.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Infatuation

Test Pilot

Test Pilot is owned by the same people behind one of Santa Barbara’s other popular cocktail bars, The Good Lion. While Good Lion has an Old Europe theme going on, Test Pilot veers full on tiki: there’s tropical flora everywhere, bamboo lamps overhead, and more nautical knick-knacks than you can shake a Mai Tai at. Fruity-but-potent cocktails with names like the Loose Cannon and the Ken-Tiki Kentucky served in kitschy mugs are why you are here, but in case you need something to soak up all that rum there’s usually a food truck parked outside, or you can walk to one of a million nearby food spots in the Funk Zone. If you’re someone who doesn’t actually care that much about wine (gasp), this place offers a nice change of pace in grape-heavy SB.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Infatuation

Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Infatuation

Bossie’s Kitchen

Just down the street from La Super-Rica, Bossie’s Kitchen is the perfect cafe for when you need a break from the crowded restaurants downtown. This casual counter-service spot is part-deli, part-doughnut shop, and part-neighborhood bistro, and it’s located in a former dairy plant. There isn’t much space inside, but the string-lit patio out front is the perfect place to relax with lunch after a hike, or sit down to a leisurely dinner. During the day, the restaurant serves options like a Korean fried chicken sandwich and citrus salad, while dinner features rotating specials like lemongrass shrimp curry and chicken pot pie.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

