Secret Bao

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO