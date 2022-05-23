ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Bao

By Nikko Duren
 3 days ago
Calling Secret Bao a fast-casual spot that serves Chinese dishes is like calling Ferdinand Magellan a boating enthusiast....

Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
AUSTIN, TX
Patrizi’s

The people behind the much loved Eastside pasta trailer Patrizi’s opened a brick and mortar location in the Cuernavaca neighborhood in West Austin. The counter service restaurant serves breakfast (with panzerotti), lunch (with salads and sandwiches on house-made focaccia), and dinner, with no waiting in epic lines hopefully.
AUSTIN, TX
Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
Nissi VegMex

The owners of the East side trailer Nissi Vegmex opened a brick and mortar in Wooten right by Highland Lanes. It’s all vegan Mexican food using soy proteins, with a menu that includes tacos, flautas, and burritos. There are even birria tacos with consome, with their house-made soy birria.
RESTAURANTS
Ferdinand Magellan
Bat City Gelato

Bat City Gelato in North Austin serves house-made gelato and frozen desserts like sorbet, gelato pops and cakes, as well as affogato. They’re constantly rotating flavors in and out—if you see something you like, you better order it—and they’ll even sometimes take customer requests. There are often classic flavors like salted caramel, pistachio, and stracciatella, as well as more creative options like butterbeer for the Harry Potter nuts and Samoas for the Girl Scout Cookie fans.
AUSTIN, TX
Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Coral Gables

Pummarola may be one of the few casul, non-chain restaurants open late on a Sunday in downtown Coral Gables. But you should still search for better options if you find yourself craving pizza after 10:30pm. The food here leaves a lot to be desired. The crema di tartufo pizza is topped with hacked and barely cooked button mushrooms haphazardly scattered on a soggy crust with a clump of whole basil leaves sitting in the middle. Ricotta gnocchi are tough and served with a broken Alfredo sauce that tastes like someone poured cream and melted butter in a bowl and called it a day. No amount of parmesan cheese can improve it. There are better (and more affordable) options just a short drive away, even if it’s just Denny’s.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Sunday Social

At this casual Dogpatch spot, the flavors don’t take themselves too seriously—you’ll find everything from popcorn and milk tea to butterbeer and ube doodle (our favorite). Whether you order your scoop topped with house-made fudge or as the base of a float, the perfectly sweet ice cream should satisfy whatever craving you had today for frozen dairy. And in case your sugar high hasn’t reached its peak yet, they also have cases filled with Asian American and French-style pastries from their sister spot, Sunday Bakeshop.
RESTAURANTS
Hana

A charming neighbourhood spot in south Hampstead, a meal at Hana has all the t’s: a terrace, taftoon bread, and the-kind-of-dips-that-make-you-wish-you-ordered-more-bread. It’s the perfect place to head after a walk around Hampstead Heath, and when the weather’s nice, the half-in-half-out layout makes for a nice experience even if you don’t manage to nab one of the terrace tables. Get some dips, grilled prawns, and a stew to share.
RESTAURANTS
Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
RESTAURANTS
Paradise Cove Beach Cafe

We’ll be clear: Paradise Cove does not have the best food in Malibu. And that ticketed parking lot can be a certifiable nightmare. That said, once you’re actually in the place, all that fades away. Most restaurants in Malibu advertise themselves as being beachfront, but Paradise Cove is the only one literally on the beach. And if you think Mom and Dad (or a date) want anything else besides a margarita with their feet in the sand, you’re wrong.
MALIBU, CA
Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
RESTAURANTS
Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
RESTAURANTS
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

This South Side coffee shop has a large porch and backyard complete with nighttime fire pits, and is home to some of the city’s best food trucks, including Pueblo Viejo for tacos, Tommy Want Wingy for chicken wings, and Leroy & Lewis, a super non-traditional barbecue truck that we really like. Between the beer, coffee, wine, and cocktail selection, you can basically drink here for the entire day, and as if this place couldn’t get any more utopian, dogs are allowed both inside and outside.
RESTAURANTS
Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
Lou's

Lou’s is a restaurant in Barton Springs with a big patio serving burgers, rotisserie chicken, and frozen custard. It’s from the same people behind June’s All Day and Elizabeth St Cafe. The original location is in East Austin.
BARTON, NY
Austin Beerworks

Austin Beerworks is one of the most popular breweries in Austin, with a huge variety of beer styles and an equally large taproom and shaded patio in North Austin. Their mainstays are pretty widely distributed around town, but they also do a lot of experimental brewery-only releases. Austin Beerworks also runs a food truck serving tacos, Tex-Mex, and burgers.
AUSTIN, TX
Caruso’s

Caruso's, located inside The Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, meets all the criteria for a perfect sunset restaurant: it faces due west (essential), the entire space is outdoors, and sits on its own private beach. Plus, the white tablecloth-covered tables are spaced out so you won’t be crowded as you watch the sun melt over the Montecito skyline. As you might expect from a tasting menu Italian restaurant owned by LA billionaire power-broker Rick Caruso, the classic pastas and fresh seafood dishes here are plated like they have their own stylists. The prix-fixe menu comes with four courses, including dessert, for $145 per person, and as a bonus, you just might be seated next to a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills dining with her actual friends off-camera. f you're looking for a place to get dressed up for a romantic dinner and don’t mind a splurge, Caruso's is it.
RESTAURANTS
Harriet's Rooftop

If you’re looking for a place in Weho with incredible views, Harriet’s is going to be your best bet. They have a huge space on the top of the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, packed with pinstriped furniture, lots of trees, and a panoramic vantage point of the city, all of which make it feel like you’ve been invited to a treehouse’s inner sanctum. The cheese plates, bowls of fruit, and fish tacos are solid, and the seasonal cocktails are even better. What you’re really here for, though, is getting a taste of the kind of view you’d have from a $3 million house in the Hills.
LIFESTYLE
