Citing the availability of vaccines and testing, the University of Missouri on Monday ended its requirement that employees and students voluntarily report infections of COVID-19.

Simultaneously, the university is ending its data-tracking dashboard .

The notice was sent in an email to the campus community from John Middleton, operations section chief for the MU Incident Command Team and Mark Diedrich, incident commander for the team.

The announcement comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations increase around the country.

"We have reached a new stage as vaccination and testing availability, treatments, and changes in guidance from the Centers from Disease Control have all evolved," the statement reads. "In recognition of this changed reality, President Mun Choi has suspended UM System policy HR-702, which set requirements and expectations of staff and faculty regarding COVID-19 safety practices. At this point, faculty and staff members are expected to manage their own personal health regarding COVID as they do for other contagious illnesses."

During the height of the pandemic, the MU Faculty Council worked with the administration to make improvements to the dashboard .

Ending the dashboard now is understandable, said MU biology professor Anand Chandrasekhar, who worked to improve the dashboard.

"The decision to end the dashboard is not a big loss considering the data reported were incomplete at best," Chandrasekhar wrote in an email. "My hope is that the pandemic is behind us, and that we don’t have to reinstate the dashboard."

If circumstances change, the university can reinstitute suspended policies, the statement reads.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU ends COVID-19 self-reporting requirement and COVID dashboard with vaccine availability