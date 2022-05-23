ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Boone County Circuit Court orders extradition of KinderCare bomb threat suspect

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

The Boone County Circuit Court sought the extradition Monday of the man accused of making a bomb threat to a Columbia day care.

Alexzander S. Green, of St. Joseph, was arrested last week in Atchison, Kansas. The extradition order was issued based on Green's warrant, according to online court documents.

He is charged with first-degree making terrorist threats, first-degree harassment and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Green is alleged to have called KinderCare Learning Center at about 12:20 p.m. last Tuesday saying there was a bomb in the building. The employee who took the call recognized Green's voice, according to court documents, because of previous harassing phone calls.

When Green allegedly called the day care, he asked to confirm the name of the business and address before making the threat, the employee told police.

Police also contacted a woman who has a connection to Green, who said this is escalating behavior for Green.

Columbia police reached out to the Atchison Police Department for assistance in locating Green. He was located and arrested Thursday without incident, the police department said.

Charles Dunlap covers courts, public safety and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

