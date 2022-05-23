ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

MT. VERNON MAN SENTENCED TO IDOC FOR 2020 STABBING￼

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — A 31-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Court to 15 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing of a 34-year-old Mt. Vernon man. Joshua Williams faced charges of Class X felony armed violence,...

