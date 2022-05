The first military flight carrying 70,000 pounds of baby formula is arrived in the United States Sunday amid a massive shortage nationwide. It was not immediately clear when the formula would be available on store shelves. However, it was anticipated to be days. "This is a great day for us here in the airport where we get a chance to not just do what we normally do which is move people and things, we're getting a chance to help American citizens who are in need of help. And you can always depend on us when you need us," said Lt. Col. Benjamin...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO