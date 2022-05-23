Four South Carolina Teens Fatally Shot Within Hours Of Each Other: Police

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Newberry, South Carolina are investigating the shooting deaths of four teens who authorities say were killed within hours of one another over the weekend.

The shootings began early Sunday (May 22), with a 16-year-old being the first victim, authorities said. Hours later, three other teens were shot and killed about a block away from the initial shooting. Those teens were aged, 15, 18, and 19, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.



Newberry is a small city that has a population of just above 10,000 people, Police Chief Kevin Goodman confirmed to ABC News .

Schools in the area switched to virtual learning on Monday (May 23) while authorities ramp up patrols and continue investigating. So far, no arrests have been made, though authorities believe the four teenage victims knew one another.

"All the victims are somehow connected. They knew each other," Goodman said. "My understanding they were in the same circle." Police have not yet confirmed if the shootings are directly linked.

One of the teens questioned in the first shooting was killed in the second shooting , Goodman noted. It's too early to determine if the second shooting was retaliatory.

"When you really don't know all the players and what it is stemming from, that's always a concern," Goodman, who grew up in Newberry and has been working there since 1995, said. The longtime Newberry police officer said he's never had a day like Sunday (May 22).

"To the young people of Newberry. We love you and I love you," Goodman said Monday (May 23). "And I want nothing but the best for you. I'm here for you and we have to do better."

Goodman said he spent time with some of the shooting victims, as a mentor.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

