ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah State football schedule 2022 revised

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXled_0fnjOLuf00

Courtesy: Savannah State Athletics

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah State football has announced the 2022 campaign ahead of the program’s 120th year of competition.

This year’s schedule, the first for new Head Coach Aaron Kelton , features four away games and five home games—with one home game being played in Macon, Georgia. Season tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale in early June.

Savannah State was scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 against Livingstone, but the opponent pulled out of the game. The date remains open with the possibility of a game to be announced at a later date.

“The unexpected cancellation of the opening game delayed our schedule release,” Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki said. “We were hoping to fill this open date prior to releasing the schedule. At this point we want our fans, student-athletes, and alumni to be able to make plans for the current schedule as we work diligently to find a game for Sept. 3.”

Why Savannah State took four months to hire a coach



The Tigers are currently scheduled to open the season on Sept. 10 in Jacksonville, Florida against Edward Waters in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division battle.

Savannah State travels to Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 17 for another SIAC East Division game against Benedict College. On Sept. 24, the Tigers face Morehouse College in Atlanta.

On Oct. 1, Savannah State will host its first home game of the season against Kentucky State. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

The next week, Oct. 8, the Tigers will host Virginia University of Lynchburg in the season’s only non-conference game for Homecoming. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.
Savannah State heads back to Atlanta for an Oct. 15 SIAC game against Clark Atlanta before three home games to end the season.

The Tigers host Albany State on Oct. 22 in Theodore A. Wright Stadium in an SIAC showdown. On Oct. 29, SSU will play Fort Valley State at the Macon Central City HBCU Football Classic in Macon, Georgia as the home team.

The regular season concludes on Nov. 5 at Theodore A. Wright Stadium against SIAC West Division opponent Lane College.

SSU enters their third year of competition in the SIAC—not including the 2020 season which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Tigers have been extremely successful following their return to the conference. They’ve compiled 10-1 SIAC record and a 15-5 overall mark through the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Savannah State football began on Thanksgiving Day 1902 when Georgia Industrial College won its only game of the year.

Through the subsequent 120 years, Savannah State football won titles on the Division II and III levels. The program’s most successful years came as a Division II member of the SIAC from 1981-2000. After 17 years as a NCAA Division I program, Savannah State football moved back to NCAA Division II, rejoining the SIAC ahead of the 2019 season.

The post Savannah State football schedule 2022 revised appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Josey’s Dames signs NLI to do track and field at Savannah State

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Josey’s Mercedes Dames signed her NLI Wednesday to throw shot put and discus at Savannah State. Dames was a three-sport athlete for the Eagles, also playing softball and basketball. She said basketball wasn’t for her, but she wanted to play a sport. Because softball and track are both spring sports in college, she had to make a choice. She ended up going with track and field.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Vidalia wins third state title in program history, first since 2003

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The drought is over in Vidalia as their baseball team wins the 2022 GHSA Class 2A State Championship for the first time in nearly 20 years, topping Thomasville 7-0. This is the program’s third state championship and its first since 2003. Vidalia pitcher Kevin Cox pitched a beauty, throwing a complete […]
VIDALIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Savannah, GA
College Sports
valdostatoday.com

Local students recognized for academic excellence

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern University recognizes students academic excellence with the Spring 2022 Dean’s and President’s List. Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Statesboro High School 2022 graduation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro High School 2022 graduates walked the stage Wednesday night and received their diplomas. According to Bulloch County Schools, Statesboro High’s valedictorian is Evy Shen and the salutatorian this year is Minju Kim. WSAV is livestreaming Bulloch County high school graduations, continuing with Southeast Bulloch High School Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. […]
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Watch Bulloch County High Schools 2022 Graduation Ceremonies Live

Have a family member or friend graduating, but can’t make it to the ceremony? Bulloch County Schools will be streaming a live video of the district’s three high schools’ commencement ceremonies. See the schedule and the link below. 2022 Commencement Ceremonies:. Portal Middle High School, Tuesday, May...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Roger Moss wins Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Chair race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Roger Moss will become the next Savannah-Chatham County school board president. Moss won 50.17% of the vote, with Tye Whitely in second place recording 26.89% and Todd Rhodes finished last 22.9%. Moss avoided a runoff because he received above 50% plus one majority of the vote. Joe Buck  — the current […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Southern#Siac East Division#Benedict College#Morehouse College
WSAV News 3

Savannah State to offer educational summer camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) will host educational summer camps for middle and high school students this year. The cam The summer camps will provide hands-on experiences in English and language arts, math, STEM, cybersecurity, social engineering, public relations, journalism, digital communications, leadership and career readiness. The summer camps are will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County native named S.C. Superintendent of the Year

A Hampton County native has been named the 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. Williston District 29 Superintendent Dr. Marcella Shaw, who will lead the new Barnwell County Consolidated School District, received the award May 5 in Columbia during the final S.C. Superintendents Roundtable meeting for the school year. The award was given by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).
WSAV-TV

Basketball star pairs up with local teen to write a book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah basketball star Chris Cokely is appealing to a different audience these days. He’s written a children’s book with the help local teen Brayden Heiges who created all of the illustration. In the process, they created a wonderful friendship. And it’s a story we wanted to share with all of you. The book is called “Forever Friends.”
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WSAV News 3

A Savannah funeral director and embalmers journey

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) — Some 12-year-old girls may dream of some day becoming a pop star, professional athlete, teacher or engineer.  Jennifer Torney, a licensed funeral director and embalmer at Baker McCullough Funeral Home and Cremation knew exactly what she wanted to someday become when she was 12 years old. “At the age of 12, I […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Victory between Barnard and Bull St. closed due to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 5:23 p.m. UPDATE- Victory from Montgomery to Burroughs and Burroughs from 42nd to 44th is flooded as well. According to the SPD, Victory between Barnard and Bull Street is closed due to flooding. Police are urging anyone in the area to be careful on the wet...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Day weekend concerts at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re staying in town this Memorial Day weekend and are looking for fun things to do, we’ve got you covered!. For the next few days we’ll be sharing all types of happenings in the Coastal Empire this holiday weekend. Two amazing concerts...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Another school shooting: Local reaction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – School shootings, such as the one that occurred Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, come with not only the death of innocent people going about their daily lives but also uncertainty for those impacted directly and indirectly. One of the uncertainties is for those who planned to someday become a teacher but […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD to briefly close MLK Jr. Blvd. for follow-up investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has planned a scheduled road closure next week to follow up on an investigation. On June 2, SPD will close MLK Boulevard between 36th and 38th streets and W. 37th Street between Montgomery and Burroughs streets from approximately 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to plan […]
WRDW-TV

Riverkeeper fights air permit for plant that promises 125 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah Riverkeeper submitted an argument against an air permit for a company that plans to open a plant here. The $340 million metal recycling and secondary smelting facility by German company Aurubis promises 125 jobs. Aurubis has filed an air permit request with Georgia’s Environmental...
AUGUSTA, GA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy