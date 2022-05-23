ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tennessee State picks up transfer safety from Buffalo

By Tolly Carr
 3 days ago

Cory Gross, a former three-star safety and University of Buffalo transfer, has committed to Tennessee State University.

The 6’2″ 205 pound safety played three seasons for Buffalo. He picked up 68 tackles in 2021, 34 assisted and 34 solo. Gross made the announcement via social media on Monday morning.

Buffalo finished 2-6 in the MAC last season, 4-8 overall.

He ranked second on the team in tackles and was also named a Academic All-MAC selection. He had a season high 13 tackles against the University of Miami-Ohio.

In high school Gross was a three-time All-State selection who played both running back and defensive back. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry as a running back for the Blue Devils where he was the District 4 Player of the Year at Brockport High School.

ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

