Monongalia County, WV

EMS Director Tells Legislators of a Statewide EMS Crisis

Government Technology
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) - Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia County EMS, gave legislators a look at the plight of EMS systems locally and across the state. “It’s become a crisis around the state,” he told members of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services on Sunday. Legislators were...

www.govtech.com

WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Walking Away?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — You may drive by it on Route 43 in Jefferson County and think of it as a prison, but the Eastern Ohio Correction Center is something more than its name, according to those who work in the facility. "Community-based correctional facilities are opportunities for judges...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was life-flighted Thursday after officials said a propane tank exploded in Meadowbrook. The call about the incident on Shinnston Pike in Meadowbrook was received at 11:46 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The woman, whose identity is unknown, was life-flighted to the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 5 News reporter on the scene says the fire is out, but it is still a very active scene. The fire is under investigation. At least 7 fire crews have responded to a barn fire in Bridgeport. The call for the fire came in at...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOV 9

DEA investigation takes place at Weirton Medical Center office building

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed to NEWS9 on Tuesday afternoon that it was at Weirton Medical Center. The agency would not confirm an investigation, but WMC released the following statement:. "We were advised of an investigation today involving two privately practicing physicians who maintain office space...
WEIRTON, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he is being treated for “possible Lyme disease” after falling ill amid the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville. In a release sent to 5 News, Gov. Justice says, “After the WV GameChanger events on Monday in...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Interstate 79 shut down in Marion County for police activity

UPDATE (5/26/22 11:19 p.m.): We have more information about Thursday’s incident here. UPDATE (5/26/22 8:41 p.m.): FAIRMONT, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, one lane northbound and southbound has reopened along Interstate 79. ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/22 7:13 p.m.): Interstate 79 in Marion County is currently shut down for police activity. According to West Virginia […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Lawmakers continue examining how to best shape Department of Health and Human Resources

Members of the state Legislature continued examining the structure of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, getting under the hood of the enormous agency prior to a possible reorganization. Cindy Beane, commissioner for the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services, spoke before lawmakers Monday afternoon during interim meetings...
WDTV

VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended. One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Multiple charged will be filed in both counties. Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured. It is unknown how...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
bizjournals

Washington County designates next target for increasing broadband access

The Washington County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved its next target for its countywide Broadband Initiative. Scenery Hill in North Bethlehem, Washington County, will be the next area to receive support for making high-speed internet access more accessible to underserved residents and businesses, expanding the success of the county’s pilot program in Avella, Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

14 COVID deaths confirmed on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 548 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on May 24. On Monday, 2,131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 511,930 (+548) total cases and 6,932 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Hundreds of shoes displayed at state Capitol to represent West Virginians lost by suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 350 pairs of shoes filled the front steps of the state Capitol on Thursday as part of a display for May being Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Prevent Suicide West Virginia’s most recent data available, 354 West Virginians committed suicide in 2020 — the most recent data available. The 354 pairs of shoes were in remembrance of those citizens.
CHARLESTON, WV

