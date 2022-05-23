ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Kelp!” Opening Reception About CA’s Endangered Kelp Forests (SF)

Cover picture for the article836M Gallery presents “Kelp!,” an exhibition centered on California’s endangered kelp forests co-curated by Josie Iselin and featuring the work of Bay Area visual artists Tiffany Bozic, Ann Holsberry, Ellen Litwiller, Lina Prairie, Laurie Sawyer, as well as Iselin. The opening reception on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. is free with...

funcheap.com

SF’s Massive “Pink Triangle” Lights Up for 2022 (June 1-July 1)

Get ready for 2,700 pink lights to turn on for the 2022 edition of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The Pink Triangle has been installed atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco for each Pride weekend since 1996, as a visible yet mute reminder of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost 200 feet across, nearly an acre in size, and can be seen for 20 miles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Jazz Show at Mission District Cannabis Lounge (SF)

FREE JAZZ with Jerry Woo & the Unknown Giants. Come listen to some traditional jazz steeped in the roots of New Orleans. Union Station Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge has a host of specials and a lovely lounge with a great ventilation system. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Spirit Now Flies to San Diego from Oakland (For Just $31)

Oakland Airport has a brand new route. Now you can fly Spirit Airlines from Oakland to San Diego. Starting May 25, 2022, one-way flights are as low as $31 for certain dates, but just be aware that they have brutal carry-on policies and can charge $45+ per leg for a normal carry-on bag.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Art Battle San Francisco (The Great Northern)

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Muni Heritage Day” 2022: Rare Historic Bus & Trolley Rides

Ride real transit ‘time machines’ around the city for free on June 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day. The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni’s unmatched collection, including streetcars built in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. Don’t miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake, and the open-topped “boat tram” from England! Electric trolley buses and motor buses that served San Francisco from the 1930s to the 1970s; even two special cable cars from lines that disappeared 70-80 years ago. Plus displays, kids’ games, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia sale in the plaza. Come celebrate San Francisco’s transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode, or that you rode as a kid!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Union Square in Bloom” Salsa Dance Party & Free Flowers (SF)

Celebrate the end of spring and Union Square in Bloom at Union Square Park!. On this special day there will be music, dance, drinks, and of course, flowers!. Put on your dancing shoes and head down to Union Square Park where Los Kimberos will be playing live Salsa music all afternoon. If you have not had much time to practice, don’t worry! There will be free salsa instructions every hour! Those who join will receive a beautiful free flower to remember this day by. Hawthorn, a local Lounge & Nightclub located at 46 Geary Street will be providing an outdoor bar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup

Manny’s, along with SF Public Works, TogetherSF, and Shine On SF, is hosting a weekly neighborhood trash pick up to help keep the neighborhood clean. By picking up with us, you’ll get a special certificate that includes a whole host of neighborhood discounts valid that day. Meet at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Hayes Valley Art Walk

Visit Hayes Valley for a fun filled afternoon with art, music, murals, and an interactive map! Fun for the whole family, fur friends included!. Start the walk at Hayes Valley Art Works, with a dozen plus artists showing their art in the sculpture garden along with a new exhibit in the gallery. Also enjoy the jazz jam session with Curious Planet in the south garden. Vocalists and instrumentalists welcome to sit in!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF)

“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF) Come join us every Wednesday night for Deep Cut Comedy, a live stand-up comedy show in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. Featuring a new lineup of comics every week that you may have seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO Max and more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Port Costa Town Wide Sale

It’s back for another year of amazing vintage finds, unique treasure and people watching galore! This year promises to be a smorgasbord of premium goods!. One of towns favorite Antique and Oddities stores is closing and liquidating their stock! AND for the first time since covid, the school house will have a FULL capacity of antique vendors at the Historic Port Costa School!
PORT COSTA, CA
funcheap.com

“Toro Y Moi” Jeepney DJ Set at Warby Parker (Berkeley)

Swing by our Fourth St. store at 5 p.m. on May 27 to catch Toro Y Moi spinning records from his jeepney!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

BoozeLand Comedy Clubhouse

Join Mutiny Radio Presents Comedy at Emperor Norton’s BoozeLand upstairs Clubhouse. 2nd and 4th Thursdays, see the Bay’s Favorite comics in the savory Tenderloin for laughs and drinks! T. The tix are free, but there is a 2 drink minimum, and please bring tips for the comics. Thu...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival. When: Monday, May 30, 3 p.m. Where: Mill Valley Community Center Lawn, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul. “With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note,” says The Boot. “Their brand of California Americana Soul is the end result of six superb musicians coming together with top-shelf material that echoes the past without ever imitating it,” claimed Melody Maker Magazine.
MILL VALLEY, CA
funcheap.com

Natasha Miller presents Relentless at Alameda Books Inc.

Relentless chronicles one woman’s triumphant arc from living in a homeless shelter to making the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Natasha Miller takes you along on her journey as she breaks free from a troubled, abusive childhood; overcomes the trappings of transiency; and harnesses her sheer grit to build a multi- million dollar entertainment production company while raising her daughter as a single parent.
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue. Santos Meadows on Frank Valley Road – a few miles west of the National Park entrance. Follow the signs from HWY 1 in Muir Beach 94965. TICKETS:. Parking is $30 per vehicle, carpooling encouraged. Suggested donation of $10 for walk-in...
MUIR BEACH, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Civil Rights-Era 1945-1965 Photography Exhibit (City Hall)

Join the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries for a public reception celebrating legendary photographer David Johnson on the occasion of his new exhibition David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965). This exhibition features 65 iconic photographs of the Civic Rights Movement, life in the Fillmore and Bayview neighborhoods, jazz clubs, dance halls, celebrities, and community leaders–all produced during a pivotal time in American history that frames today’s reckoning with the legacies of injustice and oppression. This event is free and open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s Acre (SF)

Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s Acre (SF) Cooper Cogburn presents: The Comedy Machine Open Mic at the Devil’s Acre. Every Wednesday from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Comics can pre-sign for open mic by messaging @coopercogburnpresents on Instagram. One drink minimum. Wed 6/1 Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

