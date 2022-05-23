Best Of The Bay Stand Up Comedy Competition

Once upon a time, there was an open mic night called “Talk Story”…. Like a traditional open mic, sign up at the event for 5 minutes on the microphone. But instead of singing, playing the guitar, or reading a poem, the idea at Talk Story (you guessed it) is to tell a story. There is a theme every month, but it can be a story about anything…your job, your childhood, or just a story about your day. Whatever story you want to tell, the mic is yours. All we ask is that you don’t go over 5 minutes and you be your authentic self. Talk Story is not a competition. There are no judges, no scoring, and no prizes. Just real people telling real stories in a safe and supportive space being received by other real people. The only challenge is: How well do you know your own story?

