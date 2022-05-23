ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jacques Villeglé & Streets of Paris Opening Reception + Book Signing (SF)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to a book signing celebration on Thursday, May 26 from 5:30-7:30PM for. “JACQUES VILLEGLÉ AND THE STREETS OF PARIS” by BARNABY CONRAD III. published by Modernism Inc. (San Francisco) and Inkshares (Oakland) Modernism is pleased to present its eighth in-depth survey of décollage...

Free Jazz Show at Mission District Cannabis Lounge (SF)

FREE JAZZ with Jerry Woo & the Unknown Giants. Come listen to some traditional jazz steeped in the roots of New Orleans. Union Station Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge has a host of specials and a lovely lounge with a great ventilation system. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s Massive “Pink Triangle” Lights Up for 2022 (June 1-July 1)

Get ready for 2,700 pink lights to turn on for the 2022 edition of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The Pink Triangle has been installed atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco for each Pride weekend since 1996, as a visible yet mute reminder of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost 200 feet across, nearly an acre in size, and can be seen for 20 miles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
SF City Guides Now Offers “Express” Walking Tours: 1 Hour or Less

City Guides is thrilled to introduce its new “express tours”. Their fabulous Guides have streamlined a few of their most popular tours into less than an hour. They understand that not everyone may have two hours to spare. You may be in town for the day or want to get out of the office and take a walk during your lunch hour. These tours are all 60 minutes or less.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hayes Valley Art Walk

Visit Hayes Valley for a fun filled afternoon with art, music, murals, and an interactive map! Fun for the whole family, fur friends included!. Start the walk at Hayes Valley Art Works, with a dozen plus artists showing their art in the sculpture garden along with a new exhibit in the gallery. Also enjoy the jazz jam session with Curious Planet in the south garden. Vocalists and instrumentalists welcome to sit in!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“MYR” Immersive Multimedia Exhibit (May 27-Aug. 27)

May 27 – August 27, 2022; Opening reception Sat, Jun 4, 2022, 5pm. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘MYR,’ an immersive multimedia exhibit featuring works by artists who deeply engage with science and human existence. Taking its title from a unit of measurement equaling one million years, the exhibit reveals how deeper visions of space and time can emerge from contemporary anxieties such as climate change. The artworks on view tackle ideas as varied as the color of the universe since the Big Bang and the growth of plant life beyond Earth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Battle San Francisco (The Great Northern)

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Jacques Villeglé
Mission Merchants Cleanup

Help the Mission Merchants Association clean up along the Mission Street Corridor. Meet at Arcana (2512 Mission St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s “Muni Heritage Day” 2022: Rare Historic Bus & Trolley Rides

Ride real transit ‘time machines’ around the city for free on June 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day. The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni’s unmatched collection, including streetcars built in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. Don’t miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake, and the open-topped “boat tram” from England! Electric trolley buses and motor buses that served San Francisco from the 1930s to the 1970s; even two special cable cars from lines that disappeared 70-80 years ago. Plus displays, kids’ games, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia sale in the plaza. Come celebrate San Francisco’s transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode, or that you rode as a kid!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Natasha Miller presents Relentless at Alameda Books Inc.

Relentless chronicles one woman’s triumphant arc from living in a homeless shelter to making the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Natasha Miller takes you along on her journey as she breaks free from a troubled, abusive childhood; overcomes the trappings of transiency; and harnesses her sheer grit to build a multi- million dollar entertainment production company while raising her daughter as a single parent.
ALAMEDA, CA
Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival. When: Monday, May 30, 3 p.m. Where: Mill Valley Community Center Lawn, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul. “With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note,” says The Boot. “Their brand of California Americana Soul is the end result of six superb musicians coming together with top-shelf material that echoes the past without ever imitating it,” claimed Melody Maker Magazine.
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Paris#History Of Art#The Event Organizer#Modernism Inc#Inkshares
Just Laugh SF (North Beach)

Just Laugh SF (North Beach) Just Laugh SF will provide you with a night of laughter from local stand-up comedians. Come and join us at Fame Venue AT 443 Broadway San Francisco, CA. This show is FREE for those 21 & up who are looking for something fun to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Toro Y Moi” Jeepney DJ Set at Warby Parker (Berkeley)

Swing by our Fourth St. store at 5 p.m. on May 27 to catch Toro Y Moi spinning records from his jeepney!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
BERKELEY, CA
SF’s Civil Rights-Era 1945-1965 Photography Exhibit (City Hall)

Join the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries for a public reception celebrating legendary photographer David Johnson on the occasion of his new exhibition David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965). This exhibition features 65 iconic photographs of the Civic Rights Movement, life in the Fillmore and Bayview neighborhoods, jazz clubs, dance halls, celebrities, and community leaders–all produced during a pivotal time in American history that frames today’s reckoning with the legacies of injustice and oppression. This event is free and open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bedroom Pop Artist Michael Seyer Live at Rickshaw Stop (SF)

Bedroom pop artist Michael Seyer performs live at Rickshaw Stop on Thursday, May 26 with special guests Wabie & Vida. All ages welcome!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Race to End Animal Gambling in Berkeley and Albany

Horses can’t consent to race, but humans can consent to race or volunteer. REGISTER TO RACE at dxe.io/race – – – – REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER at dxe.io/vt. Dog fighting, dog racing, horse racing and all forms of animal gambling are cruel, exploitative and deadly. If you want Berkeley and Albany to reject animal gambling, come walk, run or wheel in this 5K Race to End Animal Gambling in Berkeley and Albany outside of Golden Gate Fields Animal Gambling Track on public property on Saturday, May 28th at 10am! Don’t care to race? Sign up to the volunteer team at dxe.io/vt!
BERKELEY, CA
NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Live in San Francisco (May 26-27)

NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Live in San Francisco (May 26-27) Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: A custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vintage Paper Fair $1 Anti Inflation Sale (Golden Gate Park)

100,000 vintage paper items all priced at $1. Antique postcards, magazines, labels, stereo views, photos, travel stuff and much more. 90% is fresh material never before out at this price. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

