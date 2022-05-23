ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filbert Steps Cleanup

Cover picture for the articleHelp us clean up along the Filbert Steps and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at the bottom of the...

funcheap.com

Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup

Manny’s, along with SF Public Works, TogetherSF, and Shine On SF, is hosting a weekly neighborhood trash pick up to help keep the neighborhood clean. By picking up with us, you’ll get a special certificate that includes a whole host of neighborhood discounts valid that day. Meet at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Massive “Pink Triangle” Lights Up for 2022 (June 1-July 1)

Get ready for 2,700 pink lights to turn on for the 2022 edition of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The Pink Triangle has been installed atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco for each Pride weekend since 1996, as a visible yet mute reminder of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost 200 feet across, nearly an acre in size, and can be seen for 20 miles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Race to End Animal Gambling in Berkeley and Albany

Horses can’t consent to race, but humans can consent to race or volunteer. REGISTER TO RACE at dxe.io/race – – – – REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER at dxe.io/vt. Dog fighting, dog racing, horse racing and all forms of animal gambling are cruel, exploitative and deadly. If you want Berkeley and Albany to reject animal gambling, come walk, run or wheel in this 5K Race to End Animal Gambling in Berkeley and Albany outside of Golden Gate Fields Animal Gambling Track on public property on Saturday, May 28th at 10am! Don’t care to race? Sign up to the volunteer team at dxe.io/vt!
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

SF City Guides Now Offers “Express” Walking Tours: 1 Hour or Less

City Guides is thrilled to introduce its new “express tours”. Their fabulous Guides have streamlined a few of their most popular tours into less than an hour. They understand that not everyone may have two hours to spare. You may be in town for the day or want to get out of the office and take a walk during your lunch hour. These tours are all 60 minutes or less.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Hayes Valley Art Walk

Visit Hayes Valley for a fun filled afternoon with art, music, murals, and an interactive map! Fun for the whole family, fur friends included!. Start the walk at Hayes Valley Art Works, with a dozen plus artists showing their art in the sculpture garden along with a new exhibit in the gallery. Also enjoy the jazz jam session with Curious Planet in the south garden. Vocalists and instrumentalists welcome to sit in!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Union Square in Bloom” Salsa Dance Party & Free Flowers (SF)

Celebrate the end of spring and Union Square in Bloom at Union Square Park!. On this special day there will be music, dance, drinks, and of course, flowers!. Put on your dancing shoes and head down to Union Square Park where Los Kimberos will be playing live Salsa music all afternoon. If you have not had much time to practice, don’t worry! There will be free salsa instructions every hour! Those who join will receive a beautiful free flower to remember this day by. Hawthorn, a local Lounge & Nightclub located at 46 Geary Street will be providing an outdoor bar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Jazz Show at Mission District Cannabis Lounge (SF)

FREE JAZZ with Jerry Woo & the Unknown Giants. Come listen to some traditional jazz steeped in the roots of New Orleans. Union Station Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge has a host of specials and a lovely lounge with a great ventilation system. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Muni Heritage Day” 2022: Rare Historic Bus & Trolley Rides

Ride real transit ‘time machines’ around the city for free on June 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day. The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni’s unmatched collection, including streetcars built in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. Don’t miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake, and the open-topped “boat tram” from England! Electric trolley buses and motor buses that served San Francisco from the 1930s to the 1970s; even two special cable cars from lines that disappeared 70-80 years ago. Plus displays, kids’ games, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia sale in the plaza. Come celebrate San Francisco’s transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode, or that you rode as a kid!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Just Laugh SF (North Beach)

Just Laugh SF (North Beach) Just Laugh SF will provide you with a night of laughter from local stand-up comedians. Come and join us at Fame Venue AT 443 Broadway San Francisco, CA. This show is FREE for those 21 & up who are looking for something fun to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Battle San Francisco (The Great Northern)

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Texas School Shooting Vigil in Foster City

Two days before the first anniversary of a mass shooting at a transit center in San Jose, another mass shooting — this one Tuesday at a Texas elementary school that ended the lives of 21 people — is capturing the attention and aggravation of local officials. A vigil...
FOSTER CITY, CA
funcheap.com

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue. Santos Meadows on Frank Valley Road – a few miles west of the National Park entrance. Follow the signs from HWY 1 in Muir Beach 94965. TICKETS:. Parking is $30 per vehicle, carpooling encouraged. Suggested donation of $10 for walk-in...
MUIR BEACH, CA
funcheap.com

Natasha Miller presents Relentless at Alameda Books Inc.

Relentless chronicles one woman’s triumphant arc from living in a homeless shelter to making the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. Natasha Miller takes you along on her journey as she breaks free from a troubled, abusive childhood; overcomes the trappings of transiency; and harnesses her sheer grit to build a multi- million dollar entertainment production company while raising her daughter as a single parent.
ALAMEDA, CA
funcheap.com

BoozeLand Comedy Clubhouse

Join Mutiny Radio Presents Comedy at Emperor Norton’s BoozeLand upstairs Clubhouse. 2nd and 4th Thursdays, see the Bay’s Favorite comics in the savory Tenderloin for laughs and drinks! T. The tix are free, but there is a 2 drink minimum, and please bring tips for the comics. Thu...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Toro Y Moi” Jeepney DJ Set at Warby Parker (Berkeley)

Swing by our Fourth St. store at 5 p.m. on May 27 to catch Toro Y Moi spinning records from his jeepney!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Live in San Francisco (May 26-27)

NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Live in San Francisco (May 26-27) Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: A custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“MYR” Immersive Multimedia Exhibit (May 27-Aug. 27)

May 27 – August 27, 2022; Opening reception Sat, Jun 4, 2022, 5pm. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘MYR,’ an immersive multimedia exhibit featuring works by artists who deeply engage with science and human existence. Taking its title from a unit of measurement equaling one million years, the exhibit reveals how deeper visions of space and time can emerge from contemporary anxieties such as climate change. The artworks on view tackle ideas as varied as the color of the universe since the Big Bang and the growth of plant life beyond Earth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Community Vigil Against Gun Violence (San Leandro City Hall)

The regional chapter of Brady: United Against Gun Violence will host a community vigil at 8 p.m. Thursday at San Leandro City Hall, 835 E. 14th St., to honor victims of recent mass shootings. Organizers urge people to bring their own candles and signs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

