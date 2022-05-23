Cats 3 Jazz Band Performance (Mountain View)

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival. When: Monday, May 30, 3 p.m. Where: Mill Valley Community Center Lawn, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul. “With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note,” says The Boot. “Their brand of California Americana Soul is the end result of six superb musicians coming together with top-shelf material that echoes the past without ever imitating it,” claimed Melody Maker Magazine.
