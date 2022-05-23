Cats 3 Jazz Band Performance (Mountain View)

May 27 – August 27, 2022; Opening reception Sat, Jun 4, 2022, 5pm. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘MYR,’ an immersive multimedia exhibit featuring works by artists who deeply engage with science and human existence. Taking its title from a unit of measurement equaling one million years, the exhibit reveals how deeper visions of space and time can emerge from contemporary anxieties such as climate change. The artworks on view tackle ideas as varied as the color of the universe since the Big Bang and the growth of plant life beyond Earth.

