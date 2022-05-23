ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF’s Memorial Day Observance at the Presidio Chapel

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interfaith Center at the Presidio honors and remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Hayes Valley Art Walk

Visit Hayes Valley for a fun filled afternoon with art, music, murals, and an interactive map! Fun for the whole family, fur friends included!. Start the walk at Hayes Valley Art Works, with a dozen plus artists showing their art in the sculpture garden along with a new exhibit in the gallery. Also enjoy the jazz jam session with Curious Planet in the south garden. Vocalists and instrumentalists welcome to sit in!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Civil Rights-Era 1945-1965 Photography Exhibit (City Hall)

Join the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries for a public reception celebrating legendary photographer David Johnson on the occasion of his new exhibition David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965). This exhibition features 65 iconic photographs of the Civic Rights Movement, life in the Fillmore and Bayview neighborhoods, jazz clubs, dance halls, celebrities, and community leaders–all produced during a pivotal time in American history that frames today’s reckoning with the legacies of injustice and oppression. This event is free and open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Mission Merchants Cleanup

Help the Mission Merchants Association clean up along the Mission Street Corridor. Meet at Arcana (2512 Mission St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
funcheap.com

SF’s “Muni Heritage Day” 2022: Rare Historic Bus & Trolley Rides

Ride real transit ‘time machines’ around the city for free on June 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day. The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni’s unmatched collection, including streetcars built in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. Don’t miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake, and the open-topped “boat tram” from England! Electric trolley buses and motor buses that served San Francisco from the 1930s to the 1970s; even two special cable cars from lines that disappeared 70-80 years ago. Plus displays, kids’ games, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia sale in the plaza. Come celebrate San Francisco’s transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode, or that you rode as a kid!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Massive “Pink Triangle” Lights Up for 2022 (June 1-July 1)

Get ready for 2,700 pink lights to turn on for the 2022 edition of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The Pink Triangle has been installed atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco for each Pride weekend since 1996, as a visible yet mute reminder of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost 200 feet across, nearly an acre in size, and can be seen for 20 miles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Memorial Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (May 26-29)

SF’s Memorial Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (May 26-29) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The Event Organizer
funcheap.com

Community Vigil Against Gun Violence (San Leandro City Hall)

The regional chapter of Brady: United Against Gun Violence will host a community vigil at 8 p.m. Thursday at San Leandro City Hall, 835 E. 14th St., to honor victims of recent mass shootings. Organizers urge people to bring their own candles and signs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
funcheap.com

Manny’s Neighborhood Trash Cleanup

Manny’s, along with SF Public Works, TogetherSF, and Shine On SF, is hosting a weekly neighborhood trash pick up to help keep the neighborhood clean. By picking up with us, you’ll get a special certificate that includes a whole host of neighborhood discounts valid that day. Meet at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Free Jazz Show at Mission District Cannabis Lounge (SF)

FREE JAZZ with Jerry Woo & the Unknown Giants. Come listen to some traditional jazz steeped in the roots of New Orleans. Union Station Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge has a host of specials and a lovely lounge with a great ventilation system. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
funcheap.com

“Toro Y Moi” Jeepney DJ Set at Warby Parker (Berkeley)

Swing by our Fourth St. store at 5 p.m. on May 27 to catch Toro Y Moi spinning records from his jeepney!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Just Laugh SF (North Beach)

Just Laugh SF (North Beach) Just Laugh SF will provide you with a night of laughter from local stand-up comedians. Come and join us at Fame Venue AT 443 Broadway San Francisco, CA. This show is FREE for those 21 & up who are looking for something fun to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Battle San Francisco (The Great Northern)

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

BoozeLand Comedy Clubhouse

Join Mutiny Radio Presents Comedy at Emperor Norton’s BoozeLand upstairs Clubhouse. 2nd and 4th Thursdays, see the Bay’s Favorite comics in the savory Tenderloin for laughs and drinks! T. The tix are free, but there is a 2 drink minimum, and please bring tips for the comics. Thu...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF City Guides Now Offers “Express” Walking Tours: 1 Hour or Less

City Guides is thrilled to introduce its new “express tours”. Their fabulous Guides have streamlined a few of their most popular tours into less than an hour. They understand that not everyone may have two hours to spare. You may be in town for the day or want to get out of the office and take a walk during your lunch hour. These tours are all 60 minutes or less.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.)

Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 5/25 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/1 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/8 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/15 Trivia Night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue

The 48th Annual Muir Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Barbecue. Santos Meadows on Frank Valley Road – a few miles west of the National Park entrance. Follow the signs from HWY 1 in Muir Beach 94965. TICKETS:. Parking is $30 per vehicle, carpooling encouraged. Suggested donation of $10 for walk-in...
MUIR BEACH, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival. When: Monday, May 30, 3 p.m. Where: Mill Valley Community Center Lawn, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul. “With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note,” says The Boot. “Their brand of California Americana Soul is the end result of six superb musicians coming together with top-shelf material that echoes the past without ever imitating it,” claimed Melody Maker Magazine.
MILL VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy