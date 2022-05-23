ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Sing and Play Along Ukulele Jam (Mountain View)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like to learn some fun songs on the ukulele? Beginners and ukulele enthusiasts are welcome to join us to...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

Free Jazz Show at Mission District Cannabis Lounge (SF)

FREE JAZZ with Jerry Woo & the Unknown Giants. Come listen to some traditional jazz steeped in the roots of New Orleans. Union Station Cannabis Dispensary & Lounge has a host of specials and a lovely lounge with a great ventilation system. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival

Wreckless Strangers at Mill Valley Memorial Day Festival. When: Monday, May 30, 3 p.m. Where: Mill Valley Community Center Lawn, 180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul. “With a mixture of powerhouse vocals, clever lyrical imagery and richly layered instrumentation, Wreckless Strangers show off their combined talents with every note,” says The Boot. “Their brand of California Americana Soul is the end result of six superb musicians coming together with top-shelf material that echoes the past without ever imitating it,” claimed Melody Maker Magazine.
MILL VALLEY, CA
funcheap.com

Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s Acre (SF)

Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s Acre (SF) Cooper Cogburn presents: The Comedy Machine Open Mic at the Devil’s Acre. Every Wednesday from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Comics can pre-sign for open mic by messaging @coopercogburnpresents on Instagram. One drink minimum. Wed 6/1 Open Mic Comedy Night at The Devil’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Battle San Francisco (The Great Northern)

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bedroom Pop Artist Michael Seyer Live at Rickshaw Stop (SF)

Bedroom pop artist Michael Seyer performs live at Rickshaw Stop on Thursday, May 26 with special guests Wabie & Vida. All ages welcome!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Talk Story” Open Mic Night at The New Parkway (Oakland)

Once upon a time, there was an open mic night called “Talk Story”…. Like a traditional open mic, sign up at the event for 5 minutes on the microphone. But instead of singing, playing the guitar, or reading a poem, the idea at Talk Story (you guessed it) is to tell a story. There is a theme every month, but it can be a story about anything…your job, your childhood, or just a story about your day. Whatever story you want to tell, the mic is yours. All we ask is that you don’t go over 5 minutes and you be your authentic self. Talk Story is not a competition. There are no judges, no scoring, and no prizes. Just real people telling real stories in a safe and supportive space being received by other real people. The only challenge is: How well do you know your own story?
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“Toro Y Moi” Jeepney DJ Set at Warby Parker (Berkeley)

Swing by our Fourth St. store at 5 p.m. on May 27 to catch Toro Y Moi spinning records from his jeepney!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF)

“Deep Cut Comedy” Live Stand Up at Fish & Farm (SF) Come join us every Wednesday night for Deep Cut Comedy, a live stand-up comedy show in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District. Featuring a new lineup of comics every week that you may have seen on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO Max and more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Memorial Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (May 26-29)

SF’s Memorial Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (May 26-29) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Massive “Pink Triangle” Lights Up for 2022 (June 1-July 1)

Get ready for 2,700 pink lights to turn on for the 2022 edition of the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The Pink Triangle has been installed atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco for each Pride weekend since 1996, as a visible yet mute reminder of man’s inhumanity to man. It is almost 200 feet across, nearly an acre in size, and can be seen for 20 miles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Vintage Paper Fair $1 Anti Inflation Sale (Golden Gate Park)

100,000 vintage paper items all priced at $1. Antique postcards, magazines, labels, stereo views, photos, travel stuff and much more. 90% is fresh material never before out at this price. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

BoozeLand Comedy Clubhouse

Join Mutiny Radio Presents Comedy at Emperor Norton’s BoozeLand upstairs Clubhouse. 2nd and 4th Thursdays, see the Bay’s Favorite comics in the savory Tenderloin for laughs and drinks! T. The tix are free, but there is a 2 drink minimum, and please bring tips for the comics. Thu...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s “Muni Heritage Day” 2022: Rare Historic Bus & Trolley Rides

Ride real transit ‘time machines’ around the city for free on June 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with the return of the popular Muni Heritage Day. The rides originate at the San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. Ride a dozen vintage vehicles in Muni’s unmatched collection, including streetcars built in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. Don’t miss the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake, and the open-topped “boat tram” from England! Electric trolley buses and motor buses that served San Francisco from the 1930s to the 1970s; even two special cable cars from lines that disappeared 70-80 years ago. Plus displays, kids’ games, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia sale in the plaza. Come celebrate San Francisco’s transit history and ride some of the Muni vehicles your grandparents rode, or that you rode as a kid!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.)

Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 5/25 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/1 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/8 Trivia Night Every Wednesday at The Napper Tandy (Mission Dist.) Wed 6/15 Trivia Night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Just Laugh SF (North Beach)

Just Laugh SF (North Beach) Just Laugh SF will provide you with a night of laughter from local stand-up comedians. Come and join us at Fame Venue AT 443 Broadway San Francisco, CA. This show is FREE for those 21 & up who are looking for something fun to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Port Costa Town Wide Sale

It’s back for another year of amazing vintage finds, unique treasure and people watching galore! This year promises to be a smorgasbord of premium goods!. One of towns favorite Antique and Oddities stores is closing and liquidating their stock! AND for the first time since covid, the school house will have a FULL capacity of antique vendors at the Historic Port Costa School!
PORT COSTA, CA
funcheap.com

“MYR” Immersive Multimedia Exhibit (May 27-Aug. 27)

May 27 – August 27, 2022; Opening reception Sat, Jun 4, 2022, 5pm. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘MYR,’ an immersive multimedia exhibit featuring works by artists who deeply engage with science and human existence. Taking its title from a unit of measurement equaling one million years, the exhibit reveals how deeper visions of space and time can emerge from contemporary anxieties such as climate change. The artworks on view tackle ideas as varied as the color of the universe since the Big Bang and the growth of plant life beyond Earth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF City Guides Now Offers “Express” Walking Tours: 1 Hour or Less

City Guides is thrilled to introduce its new “express tours”. Their fabulous Guides have streamlined a few of their most popular tours into less than an hour. They understand that not everyone may have two hours to spare. You may be in town for the day or want to get out of the office and take a walk during your lunch hour. These tours are all 60 minutes or less.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

