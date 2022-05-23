ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See Trisha Yearwood go from no makeup to full glam in a flash

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sX74g_0fnjKFl900

Trisha Yearwood is mixing things up on social media and having fun while doing it.

The singer, actress and television personality on Saturday posted a video of herself on Instagram and Facebook going from no makeup to full glam in a flash.

The video starts with Yearwood sitting in front of the camera with little to no makeup, hair pinned up, wearing a black t-shirt. A sped up version of Michael Buble's "Sway" plays in the background.

With a quick wave of her arm (and a cut in the video), she transforms her look into a full face of makeup, her hair now cascading down her shoulders in voluminous layers of curls. Her tee is swapped out for gold accessories, a top with a gold metallic heart, and what appears to be a semi-sheer black cardigan.

The country music superstar captioned the video, "Sway."

Fans and friends quickly chimed in saying how much they loved Yearwood's before and after transition. "I love that you are so confident in your beautiful self," one wrote, while another user commented, "Gorgeous either way!"

Fellow country music legend Tanya Tucker commented on the video as well, writing "So cute!" along with a heart emoji.

Beauty YouTuber @EmilyNoel83 requested a tutorial.

MORE: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood voice support for music educators: 'We love you guys'

Earlier in May, Yearwood posted a similarly glamorous makeup selfie following a show at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium, showing off sparkling purple and gold eye makeup, the school's official colors.

"LSU, I went purple and gold for you!" she wrote in the caption . "Thank you for an unbelievable night, [XO]."

Comments / 8

Related
Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Michael Buble
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Cosmetics#Television
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amy Schumer shares unexpected health update with fans: 'I'm lonely'

Amy Schumer isn't having the most ideal Mother's Day, and she's being as candid as it gets about her feelings. The star took to Instagram to reveal that she was unfortunately diagnosed with COVID-19 just ahead of the holiday, and that she was having to spend her special day alone, isolated from her husband and son.
CELEBRITIES
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

GMA

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy