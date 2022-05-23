See Trisha Yearwood go from no makeup to full glam in a flash

Trisha Yearwood is mixing things up on social media and having fun while doing it.

The singer, actress and television personality on Saturday posted a video of herself on Instagram and Facebook going from no makeup to full glam in a flash.

The video starts with Yearwood sitting in front of the camera with little to no makeup, hair pinned up, wearing a black t-shirt. A sped up version of Michael Buble's "Sway" plays in the background.

With a quick wave of her arm (and a cut in the video), she transforms her look into a full face of makeup, her hair now cascading down her shoulders in voluminous layers of curls. Her tee is swapped out for gold accessories, a top with a gold metallic heart, and what appears to be a semi-sheer black cardigan.

The country music superstar captioned the video, "Sway."

Fans and friends quickly chimed in saying how much they loved Yearwood's before and after transition. "I love that you are so confident in your beautiful self," one wrote, while another user commented, "Gorgeous either way!"

Fellow country music legend Tanya Tucker commented on the video as well, writing "So cute!" along with a heart emoji.

Beauty YouTuber @EmilyNoel83 requested a tutorial.

Earlier in May, Yearwood posted a similarly glamorous makeup selfie following a show at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium, showing off sparkling purple and gold eye makeup, the school's official colors.

"LSU, I went purple and gold for you!" she wrote in the caption . "Thank you for an unbelievable night, [XO]."