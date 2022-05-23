ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA announces Celtics' Marcus Smart has won the 2021-22 Hustle award

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced Monday that veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart has been awarded the league’s 2021-22 NBA Hustle award, becoming the first repeat winner of the award in its history. He also was honored in the 2018-19 season.

A relatively recent piece of the league’s pantheon of hardware, the award, “honors the player that makes the energy and effort plays to help his team win throughout the season” according to the league, was created in the 2016-17 season. Other honorees include Thad Young (then with the Chicago Bulls) last year, Montrezl Harrell in 2019-20 (with the Los Angeles Clippers then), then-Philadelphia 76ers big man Amir Johnson in 2017-18, and the inaugural winner, Patrick Beverly while he was with the Houston Rockets.

The Flower Mound native can add the honor to his 2022 NBA Kia Defensive Player of the Year award and his 2021-22 All-Defensive first-team honors for this campaign.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

