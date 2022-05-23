Brooklyn Man Who Killed Asian Grandma With Concrete Chunk Indicted

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Police and fire authorities said a 32-year-old runner died Saturday after finishing a half marathon in Brooklyn in which 15 others were hurt. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City stated an official cause and manner of death should be revealed in the following days. According to NYPD Det. Arlene Muniz, the marathoner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement, having fainted after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m. in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach area. The runner received rapid medical assistance before being evacuated to Coney Island Hospital. The runner was pronounced dead at the hospital per Muniz. The New York Fire Department reported 15 more people were sent to area hospitals as a result of the race. According to the FDNY, at least four people were seriously injured.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO