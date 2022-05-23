Highway Gunman Captured in Little Falls After Harassing Driver in Utica

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO