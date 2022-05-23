ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

By KIM CHANDLER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aetCZ_0fnjBBuM00
Election 2022-Alabama-Senate U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant receives a folded U.S. flag from a supporter during a campaign stop in Homewood, Ala., on Monday, May 23, 2022. Best known as the U.S. helicopter pilot whose capture in Somalia was chronicled in the "Black Hawk Down" book and subsequent movie, Durant is among six people seeking the GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler) (Kim Chandler)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

The three leading candidates in Tuesday’s primary — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Shelby aide Katie Britt and veteran Mike Durant — concentrated their efforts in Republican strongholds in north Alabama, attempting to sway undecided primary voters and combat a flurry of negative attack ads in the race.

The fractured field increases the chances the primary will go to a June 21 runoff, which will be required unless a single candidate captures more than 50% of the vote.

Brooks planned a rally in Huntsville with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he seeks to overcome former President Donald Trump‘s harsh criticisms and decision to rescind his endorsement.

Durant, running on his status as a military veteran and business owner without political experience, received a folded U.S. flag from supporter Ashlie Combs during a stop at a barbecue restaurant in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood.

“I’m in it the for the right reason. I’m in it to serve,” Durant said. “I’m not in it because I’ve aspired to be this my whole life. In fact, I don’t like politics. But we need people like me in Washington.”

Before leading the Business Council of Alabama, Britt served as chief of staff to Shelby, one the Senate’s most senior members and a traditional Republican known for his ability to bring home federal projects and funding to his home state.

Brooks sought a resurgence after a war of words with Trump, who has not endorsed another candidate since withdrawing his backing in March after their relationship soured.

Trump cited Brooks’ languishing performance and accused the conservative congressman of going “woke” for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential outcome and focus on upcoming elections. Brooks said Trump was trying to get him to illegally rescind the election.

Brooks, a six-term congressman from north Alabama, is banking on his long history with Alabama voters to overcome his feud with Trump.

“If you’re a conservative Republican I would submit to you that I’m the only proven conservative in this race. With me there is no rolling the dice to determine how I’m going to go on major public policy issues,” Brooks said at an earlier campaign event, urging people to look up his ratings from the National Rifle Association, Heritage Action and other groups.

Britt planned an afternoon event in Cullman. Before leading the Business Council of Alabama, Britt served as chief of staff to Shelby, one the Senate’s most senior members and a traditional Republican known for his ability to bring home federal projects and funding to his home state.

Britt said while her experience would allow he to “hit the ground running” she would bring a fresh perspective to Washington.

“People want new blood, they want fresh blood. They want something different in the United States Senate. They want that from the top down,” Britt said in an earlier interview with The Associated Press.

Lillie Boddie of Florence, small business owner Karla M. Dupriest of Mobile and Jake Schafer also are on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Shelby, AL
State
Texas State
City
Cullman, AL
City
Homewood, AL
State
Alabama State
Homewood, AL
Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre

HOUSTON — (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida gov signs condo safety bill after building collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. But while the measure was hailed by lawmakers, the...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

DeSantis signs bill addressing safety after condo collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. The governor's signature came the day after the House...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Gop#Ap#Republican
q13fox.com

City mayors seek change in state law preventing localized gun control

EDMONDS, Wash. - In wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, some Washington city officials say that the state's preemption laws regarding guns need to be changed to provide more local government control. The city of Edmonds tried to take gun...
EDMONDS, WA
starvedrock.media

Washington senator's retirement catches would-be challenger off guard

(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise. On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy